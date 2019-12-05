This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 5 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Trump's actions are enough to justify impeachment, legal experts tell committee

Democrats and Republicans clashed during the impeachment hearing.

By Press Association Thursday 5 Dec 2019, 7:11 AM
47 minutes ago 2,400 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4919117
Four legal experts testified before the US House Judiciary committee.
Image: Liu Jie/Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Four legal experts testified before the US House Judiciary committee.
Four legal experts testified before the US House Judiciary committee.
Image: Liu Jie/Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

THE HOUSE JUDICIARY committee’s first impeachment hearing descended into partisan infighting as Democrats claimed President Donald Trump must be removed from office for enlisting foreign interference in US elections.

Republicans claimed there were no grounds for such drastic action.

The panel responsible for drafting articles of impeachment convened as Trump’s team was fanning out across Capitol Hill.

Vice president Mike Pence met behind closed doors with House Republicans, and Senate Republicans were due to huddle with the White House counsel as Republican politicians stand with the president. 

Chairman Jerrold Nadler, a Democratic Representative, opened the hearing, saying: “The facts before us are undisputed.”

Nadler said Trump’s phone call with Ukraine’s president last July was not the first time Trump sought a foreign power to influence American elections, after alleged Russian interference in 2016, and if left unchecked he could do so again in next year’s campaign.

“We cannot wait for the election to address the present crisis,” Nadler said.

“The president has shown us his pattern of conduct. If we do not act to hold him in check now, President Trump will almost certainly try again to solicit interference in the election for his personal political gain.”

Republicans protested that the proceedings were unfair to the president, with the dredging up of unfounded allegations as part of an effort to undo the 2016 election and remove Mr Trump from office.

“You just don’t like the guy,” said Representative Doug Collins, the top Republican on the panel.

He called the proceedings a “disgrace” and a “sham”.

Several Republicans immediately objected to the process, interjecting procedural questions, and they planned to spend much of the session interrupting, delaying and questioning the rules.

“This is not impeachment, this is a simple railroad job,” Collins said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Democrats “haven’t made a decision” yet on whether there will be a vote on impeachment.

She was also meeting privately with the Democratic caucus.

But a vote by Christmas appears increasingly likely after the release of a 300-page report by Democrats on the House intelligence committee that found “serious misconduct” by the president.

u-s-washington-d-c-house-judiciary-committee-hearing-impeachment-inquiry-trump This was the first public impeachment hearing held by the House Judiciary Committee. Source: Liu Jie/Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

“The evidence that we have found is really quite overwhelming that the president used the power of his office to secure political favours and abuse the trust American people put in him and jeopardise our security,” intelligence committee chairman Adam Schiff, a Democrat, said.

“Americans need to understand that this president is putting his personal political interests above theirs. And that it’s endangering the country.”

Legal experts

The judiciary committee heard on Wednesday from legal experts to determine whether Trump’s actions stemming from the 25 July phone call with Ukraine’s president rose to the constitutional level of “high crimes and misdemeanours” warranting impeachment.

The three legal experts called by Democrats backed impeachment.

Related Reads

02.12.19 White House will not take part in impeachment hearing on Wednesday
22.11.19 'Beyond anything Nixon did': Impeachment hearing told of Trump's 'political errand' in Ukraine

Noah Feldman, a Harvard Law School professor, said he considered it clear that the president’s conduct met the definition of “high crimes and misdemeanours”.

Pamela Karlan, a Stanford Law School professor and former Obama administration Justice Department official, said the president’s action constituted an especially serious abuse of power “because it undermines democracy itself”.

Republican witness Jonathan Turley, a law professor at George Washington University, said that the Democrats were bringing a “slipshod impeachment” case against the president but he did not excuse the Trump’s behaviour.

“It is not wrong because President Trump is right,” according to Turley. “A case for impeachment could be made but it cannot be made on this record,” he said.

The report laid out evidence that the Democrats say show Trump’s efforts to seek foreign intervention in the US election.

New telephone call records released with the report deepen Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani’s known involvement in what House investigators called the “scheme” to use the president’s office for personal political gain by enlisting a foreign power, Ukraine, to investigate Democrats including Joe Biden, and intervene in the American election process.

Trump told reporters in London, where he was attending a Nato meeting, he really does not know why Giuliani was calling the White House’s Office of Management and Budget, which was withholding $400 million in military aid to the ally confronting an aggressive Russia at its border.

“You have to ask him,” Mr Trump said.

“Sounds like something that’s not so complicated. … No big deal.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie