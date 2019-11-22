This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 22 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I want a trial': Trump says Democrats have 'absolutely nothing' on him

Two weeks of public hearings have included notable testimony on the US president’s dealings with Ukraine.

By Adam Daly Friday 22 Nov 2019, 2:53 PM
1 hour ago 3,758 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4902489
Chairman of the committee Adam Schiff compared Trump’s behaviour to former president Richard Nixon.
Image: Patrick Semansky/AP/Press Association Images
Chairman of the committee Adam Schiff compared Trump’s behaviour to former president Richard Nixon.
Chairman of the committee Adam Schiff compared Trump’s behaviour to former president Richard Nixon.
Image: Patrick Semansky/AP/Press Association Images

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has said he doesn’t expect to be impeached, claiming Democrats have “absolutely nothing” incriminating on him. 

His comments come following days of public testimony by witnesses in the impeachment inquiry who say Trump withheld military aid from Ukraine in order to press the country to investigate his political rivals. 

Trump told Fox and Friends this morning that if the House did vote to impeach him, he would welcome a trial in the Senate. He complained that Republicans were unable to call witnesses during the hearings, suggesting a trial would enable him to question people like committee chairman Adam Schiff and the whistleblower. 

“I think it’s very hard to impeach you when they have absolutely nothing,” he said, adding that he was only holding back aid to root out corruption in Ukraine.

“The bottom line is, all of those witnesses, they’re all shifty Schiff’s.

“We wanted to call the whistleblower. You know who I want as the first witness, frankly, I want a trial.”

According to witness testimony, Trump explicitly ordered US government officials to work with his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani on matters related to Ukraine, a country deeply dependent on Washington’s help to fend off Russian aggression.

The US president pushed Ukraine to launch investigations into political rivals, leaning on a discredited conspiracy theory his own advisers disputed. And both American and Ukrainian officials feared Trump froze a much-needed package of military aid until Kiev announced it was launching those probes.

After two weeks of public hearings in the impeachment inquiry, these facts were confirmed by a dozen witnesses, mostly career government officials who have served both Democratic and Republican administrations. 

Trump’s 25 July call with Ukraine’s president is at the centre of the House impeachment probe but Trump says, “There was no quid pro quo,” contradicting testimony by impeachment witnesses.

trump-impeachment-hearings-hill-and-holmes-testify Former national security aide Fiona Hill said anyone with information ‘that Congress deems relevant has a legal and moral obligation to provide it’. Source: Michael Brochstein/Zuma Press/PA Images

With the public hearings complete, Democrats are now urgently plotting the way forward with a limited blueprint in just the nation’s fourth impeachment proceeding.

They must first decide whether to begin drafting articles of impeachment based on what has been revealed to this point or to launch a long-shot bid for testimony from additional witnesses who could provide more direct evidence of Mr Trump’s actions.

Related Reads

22.11.19 'Beyond anything Nixon did': Impeachment hearing told of Trump's 'political errand' in Ukraine
21.11.19 Republicans asked to stop promoting 'politically driven falsehoods' at Trump impeachment hearing
21.11.19 Impeachment: Here's why Donald Trump might have had a bad day yesterday

Democrats have requested testimony from acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and former national security adviser John Bolton, men who spent hours alongside Mr Trump in the West Wing and whose names popped up repeatedly in the testimony of other officials.

In a pointed moment in Thursday’s testimony, former White House national security official Fiona Hill said she believes “those who have information that the Congress deems relevant have a legal and moral obligation to provide it”.

Yet it appears unlikely that Mr Bolton and Mr Mulvaney will tell their stories to Congress. Citing executive privilege, both men have filed court cases to determine if they must appear.

The case Democrats plan to make in the coming days as they try to sway both Republicans and the American people is that the impeachment inquiry is not just about Mr Trump’s future – it is about what Americans should expect from their president.

Asked what the consequences are if Congress allows an American president to ask a foreign government to investigate a political rival, Ms Hill said simply: “It’s a very bad precedent.”

- With reporting from PA 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie