Dublin: 5°C Tuesday 12 January 2021
Trump says impeachment push causing ‘anger’ but he wants ‘no violence’

The president was speaking to reporters for the first time since last week’s riots at the US Capitol.

By Press Association Tuesday 12 Jan 2021, 7:29 PM
35 minutes ago 6,488 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5323262
Image: PA
DONALD TRUMP HAS said the prospect of impeachment is causing “tremendous anger” in the nation but that he wants “no violence”.

House politicians are reconvening at the Capitol for the first time since the pro-Trump riot to vote on a resolution calling on vice president Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to declare the president unable to serve.

Pence is not expected to take any such action. The House would next move swiftly to impeach Trump.

The president spoke as he left for Texas to survey the border wall with Mexico. His remarks were his first to reporters since the Capitol attack.

Trump defended his rally remarks to a protest crowd last week, saying: “People thought that what I said was totally appropriate.”

On impeachment, Trump said it is “a really terrible thing that they’re doing”. But he said: “We want no violence. Never violence.”

Trump faces a single charge — “incitement of insurrection” — in the impeachment resolution that the House will begin debating tomorrow, a week before Democrat Joe Biden is set to be inaugurated, on January 20.

The FBI has warned ominously of potential armed protests in Washington and many states by Trump loyalists ahead of Mr Biden’s inauguration.

The Washington Monument was closed to the public and the inauguration ceremony on the west steps of the Capitol will be off-limits to the public.

A Capitol police officer died from injuries suffered in the riot, and police shot a woman during the violence. Three others died in what authorities said were medical emergencies.

Late yesterday, the entire Congressional Hispanic Caucus, all 34 members, unanimously agreed to support impeachment, calling for Trump’s immediate removal.

“It is clear that every moment Trump remains in office, America is at risk,” said a statement from the caucus, led by Representative Raul Ruiz. It said Trump “must be held accountable” for his actions.

Pence and Mr Trump met late yesterday for the first time since the Capitol attack, and had a “good conversation” pledging to continue working for the remainder of their terms, said a senior administration official.

Pence has given no indication he would proceed with invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office. No member of the Cabinet has publicly called for Trump to be removed from office through the 25th Amendment process.

As security tightened, Biden said Monday he was “not afraid” of taking the oath of office outside at the Capitol.

As for the rioters, Biden said, “It is critically important that there’ll be a real serious focus on holding those folks who engaged in sedition and threatening the lives, defacing public property, caused great damage – that they be held accountable.”

Biden said he has had conversations with senators ahead of a possible impeachment trial, which some have worried would cloud the opening days of his administration.

Press Association

