This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 21 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Trump in Ireland: White House confirms US President will arrive on 5 June

The US President will be here for a two-night visit.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 21 May 2019, 10:49 PM
9 minutes ago 7,849 Views 21 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4646076
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar with President Donald Trump in the White House.
Image: PA Images
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar with President Donald Trump in the White House.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar with President Donald Trump in the White House.
Image: PA Images

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump will arrive in Ireland on 5 June, the White House has confirmed.

Trump’s visit to Ireland has been in the works for some time but the White House had not confirmed any details of the visit until this evening.

Trump is also due to visit the UK and France at the start of June for the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings on 6 June.

The US President will meet with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in Shannon on 5 June

It is expected that he will stay at his Doonbeg resort in Co Clare.

In a statement, the White House said:

President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have accepted the invitation of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar of Ireland to visit Ireland while they are in Europe for a state visit to the United Kingdom and for events in the United Kingdom and France to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day. The President and Taoiseach will hold a bilateral meeting in Shannon on 5 June. 

The Irish government has not yet officially commented on Trump’s visit, with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar saying last Thursday that confirmation had to come first from the White House.

The Taoiseach did however say that a protests in response to Trump’s visit “is allowed and is welcomed”.

Trump’s impending visit had already prompted increased security at Shannon Airport, with gardaí deployed at a road security box monitoring traffic on a 24-hour basis

The visit has caused a scramble for the estimated 600 rooms that would be needed for the arrival of the president, his entourage and press. 

It led to concerns that the visit may not go ahead as planned due to the amount of accomodation required and there were even suggestions that Secret Service vehicles could encounter difficulties on smaller roads in the area.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (21)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie