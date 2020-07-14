This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 13 °C Tuesday 14 July, 2020
Trump administration rescinds decision to revoke some international student visas

ICE had said that international students must leave the country if their classes are only online, or transfer to a school offering in-person tuition.

By AFP Tuesday 14 Jul 2020, 9:19 PM
1 hour ago 5,302 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5150355
File photo - Harvard University
Image: Shutterstock/Jon Bilous
File photo - Harvard University
Image: Shutterstock/Jon Bilous

THE UNITED STATES government has rescinded its controversial decision to revoke international student visas whose courses move online due to coronavirus, a federal judge has said.

The universities of Harvard and MIT, with the support of a number of other institutions, had taken legal action against the move that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced on 6 July.

“The government has agreed to rescind” the decision as well as any implementation of the directive, Judge Allison Burroughs said in a brief hearing.

Harvard and MIT earlier this month had asked the court to block the order announced by ICE that students must leave the country if their classes are only online, or transfer to a school offering in-person tuition.

The measure was seen as a move by US President Donald Trump administration to put pressure on educational institutions that are adopting a cautious approach to reopening amid the global Covid-19 pandemic.

The universities say in their lawsuit that the order would harm students “immensely,” both personally and financially.

There were more than one million international students in the US for the 2018-19 academic year, according to the Institute of International Education (IIE).

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
