#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Thursday 26 May 2022
Advertisement

Trump ordered to testify in New York civil investigation

The former US president’s lawyers had argued that ordering Donald Trump and his two eldest children to testify violated their constitutional rights.

By Press Association Thursday 26 May 2022, 9:06 PM
1 hour ago 6,269 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5775327
Former US president Donald Trump could still appeal the ruling
Image: Joe Maiorana/AP
Former US president Donald Trump could still appeal the ruling
Former US president Donald Trump could still appeal the ruling
Image: Joe Maiorana/AP

FORMER US PRESIDENT Donald Trump must answer questions under oath in a New York state civil investigation into his business practices, a state appeals court has ruled.

A four-judge panel in the appellate division of the state’s trial court upheld Manhattan judge Arthur Engoron’s 17 February ruling enforcing subpoenas for Trump and his two eldest children to give deposition testimony in attorney general Letitia James’s investigation.

Trump had appealed, seeking to overturn the ruling. His lawyers argued that ordering the Trumps to testify violated their constitutional rights because their answers could be used in a parallel criminal investigation.

“The existence of a criminal investigation does not preclude civil discovery of related facts, at which a party may exercise the privilege against self-incrimination,” the four-judge panel wrote, citing the Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

The Trumps could still appeal the ruling to the state’s highest court, the Court of Appeals.

James, a Democrat, has said her investigation has uncovered evidence that Trump’s company, the Trump Organisation, used “fraudulent or misleading” valuations of assets like golf courses and skyscrapers to get loans and tax benefits.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

This latest ruling could mean a tough decision for Trump about whether to answer questions, or stay silent, citing his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

Anything Trump says in a civil deposition could be used against him in the criminal investigation being overseen by the Manhattan district attorney’s office.

At a hearing prior to Judge Engoron’s February 17 ruling, Trump’s lawyers argued that having him sit for a civil deposition was an improper attempt to get around a state law barring prosecutors from calling someone to testify before a criminal grand jury without giving them immunity.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie