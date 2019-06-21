This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 21 June, 2019
US approved military strikes against Iran in response to drone shooting before cancelling plan

The US had reportedly been planning strikes on a number of Iranian targets.

By AFP Friday 21 Jun 2019, 7:18 AM
38 minutes ago 4,293 Views 17 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4691794
US President Donald Trump spoke to the media on Thursday about tensions with Iran.
Image: ABACA/PA Images
US President Donald Trump spoke to the media on Thursday about tensions with Iran.
US President Donald Trump spoke to the media on Thursday about tensions with Iran.
Image: ABACA/PA Images

DONALD TRUMP APPROVED but then scrapped strikes against Iranian targets yesterday after Iran shot down a US drone in what the president called a “big mistake”. 

On Thursday evening The New York Times reported that the US was planning to hit “a handful of Iranian targets, like radar and missile batteries”. The newspaper cited senior administration officials, but reported that the plan was cancelled in its early stages. 

White House and Pentagon officials declined to comment, the Times said, and it was unclear whether there were plans for such strikes in the future. 

Iran said it had recovered parts of a US Global Hawk spy drone in its territorial waters after downing the aircraft in a missile strike, but the Pentagon says it was above international waters when it was hit.

“Iran made a very big mistake!” Trump tweeted. However, he later appeared to dial back his comments. 

“I find it hard to believe it was intentional, if you want to know the truth,” Trump said. ”I think that it could have been somebody who was loose and stupid that did it.”

When asked about a possible retaliation, Trump said: “You will find out.”

Iran has said it has “indisputable” evidence that the US drone had violated Iranian airspace. 

“We don’t seek war, but will zealously defend our skies, land & waters,” said Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

- © AFP 2019

AFP

