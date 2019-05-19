This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Irish embassy denies any 'standoff' between Ireland and US over Trump's visit

It has been widely reported that Trump will be in the country for a number of days at the beginning of June.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Sunday 19 May 2019, 8:00 AM
Trump and Varadkar meeting at the White House.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

THE IRISH EMBASSY in Washington has denied reports that there is a standoff between the White House and the Irish government over the location of a meeting between Donald Trump and Leo Varadkar during the US president’s expected visit next month. 

It has been widely reported that Trump will be in the country for a number of days at the beginning of June. However, there has been no official confirmation as of yet coming from the White House. 

Reports in US media and the Irish Times this week have suggested that there is a standoff between both countries over where the meeting will take place. 

It is reported that White House officials and Trump want the meeting between the two leaders to take place at Trump’s Doonbeg golf resort in Clare. However, Varadkar and Irish want a more neutral venue. 

Irish government officials are said to be exploring the possibility of hosting a meeting at Dromoland Castle in Co Clare.

According to CCN, which quotes an anonymous Irish government source, this standoff is threatening to derail the entire visit. 

However, responding to the report, a spokesperson for the Irish embassy in White House told RTÉ News there was no standoff. 

 ”Contrary to what has been reported, there is no standoff about the venue for a meeting between President Trump and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. There have been some preliminary discussions on venues”.

Having met him twice in the White House, the Taoiseach would welcome an opportunity to meet President Trump should he decide to visit Ireland while he is in Europe next month.

Protests 

Opposition parties have signalled that they will hold protests should Trump visit. 

Both the Labour party and the Social Democrats have spoken out against Trump’s visit, stating he is “not welcome in Ireland”.

Labour Senator Aodhán O Ríordáin has said “Trump is no ordinary president”  adding that he “is the face of hate, racism and division”.

Meanwhile, the Social Democrats have called his visit it “a betrayal of Irish values”.

Trump is due to visit the UK and France at the start of June for the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings. Sources say that if the trip goes ahead he is expected to arrive in Ireland, where he will stay at his Doonbeg resort in Co Clare, on 5 June.

It’s expected he will then head to France for further World War II commemorative events the following day, before returning to Doonbeg for another overnight stay.

Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

