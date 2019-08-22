Trump criticised after accusing Jewish Democrats of 'great disloyalty'

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has been hit by a wave of criticism for accusing Jewish Democratic voters of “disloyalty”.

Trump, who has positioned himself as a staunch ally of Israel, made the remark on Tuesday night while criticising Democratic politicians who support a boycott of the Jewish state.

“Where has the Democratic party gone?” Trump said, adding: “I think any Jewish people that vote for a Democrat, I think it shows either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty.”

Asked about the comments the following day, Trump said: “You vote for a Democrat, you’re being very disloyal to Jewish people and you’re being very disloyal to Israel.”

Members of America’s more than five million-strong Jewish community – 80% of whom voted Democratic in the 2018 mid-term elections, according to the Pew Research Centre – have criticised Trump’s notion of loyalty and blamed the president for fuelling anti-Semitism.

“It’s a bit unclear what the president was trying to say in terms of who Jews are disloyal to… While he wasn’t exactly clear about that, I will be exactly clear on what that was: anti-Semitic,” Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, said on CNN.

The president “has no right to tell Jewish Americans he knows what is best for us or to demand our loyalty,” said Halie Soifer, executive director for the Jewish Democratic Council of America.

