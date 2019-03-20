This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 20 March, 2019
Donald Trump Jr writes in British paper that Theresa May 'ignored advice from my father' on Brexit

Donald Trump Jr said the prime minister should now “honour that promise” to the British people and deliver Brexit.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 20 Mar 2019, 8:15 AM
29 minutes ago 3,242 Views 19 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4551231
Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA Images
Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA Images

THE SON OF US President Donald Trump has said that UK Prime Minister “ignored advice” from his father and was now leaving the British people in limbo over Brexit.

Writing a piece in this morning’s Daily Telegraph, Donald Trump Jr said that Theresa May needs to “honour that promise” to British people that the nation would leave the EU on 29 March.

“With the deadline fast approaching, it appears that democracy in the UK is all but dead,” he said.

Trump Jr’s comments come with less than 10 days now until the official date the UK is due to leave the EU.

However, after House of Commons Speaker John Bercow ruled out holding a third meaningful vote on May’s much-maligned Brexit withdrawal agreement, the prime minister is set to formally request that Brexit be postponed

Other EU member states are expected to consider her request at a summit in Brussels tomorrow. 

As well as claiming May had ignored the advice of President Trump, Trump Jr said May is ignoring the will of the British people too. 

“Now, the clock has virtually run out and almost all is lost – exactly as the European elites were hoping,” he said. “Some pro-Brexit politicians even suggest that Mrs May herself is trying to sabotage Brexit, by insisting that Parliament agree to a deal that essentially keeps Britain bound to the EU indefinitely.”

Trump Jr said this situation is important to note for Americans because Brexit is an example of how “established elites will try to subvert the will of the people” when given the opportunity. 

“In a way, you could say that Brexit and my father’s election are one and the same – the people of both the UK and the US voted to uproot the establishment for the sake of individual freedom and independence, only to see the establishment try to silence their voices and overturn their mandates,” he added.

He added that the people of the UK and US must reaffirm their decisions in previous elections and “stand up for themselves against the global elite”. 

The end of the article lists Trump Jr as executive vice president of the Trump Organization. 

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

