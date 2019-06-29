This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Saturday 29 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We seem to get along': Trump invites Kim to meet for handshake at demilitarised zone

The US president also said he would have no problem stepping over the border into North Korea if he meets the country’s leader.

By AFP Saturday 29 Jun 2019, 8:37 AM
7 minutes ago 293 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4702928
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has invited North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to meet for a historic handshake at the demilitarised zone (DMZ) between North and South Korea in what he said was a spontaneous offer.

The invitation on Twitter caught observers by surprise. If Kim accepts, it would be the third meeting between the leaders of the two former enemies amid efforts to denuclearise the Korean peninsula.

Tweet by @Donald J. Trump Source: Donald J. Trump/Twitter

Trump later told reporters he “just thought of it this morning” but the offer came amid a recent flurry of diplomacy over North Korea’s nuclear programme after a Trump-Kim summit in Hanoi collapsed without an agreement.

Speculation grew that something was afoot when US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo skipped a G20 dinner yesterday without giving a reason.

“We’ll see. If he is there, we will see each other for two minutes,” said Trump, adding: “I just put out a feeler because I don’t know where he is right now, he may not be in North Korea.”

“We seem to get along… That’s a good thing, not a bad thing,” added the president.

Trump also said he would have “no problem” stepping into North Korea if he meets the country’s leader on the border with South Korea.

“Sure I would, I would. I’d feel very comfortable doing that. I’d have no problem,” he said.

Dialogue

There was no immediate response from Pyongyang.

“Although Twitter is banned from the general public in the North, those in leadership, including Kim Jong Un, should have access to social media including Twitter,” said Ahn Chan Il, a former defector and now a researcher in Seoul.

“They have a separate office that regularly monitors them.”

The South’s presidential Blue House said nothing had been confirmed at this point and added: “Our position, which hopes for a dialogue between the US and North Korea to take place, remains unchanged.”

After several months of public silence, an exchange of letters between the leaders appears to have thawed the deep-freeze and raised hopes for a third summit after a historic first tete-a-tete in Singapore on 12 June, 2018 and the second in Hanoi in February.

Trump will be heading to Seoul immediately after the G20 summit in Osaka, where today he will hold a highly anticipated meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in a bid to ease trade tensions between the world’s top two economies.

According to South Korea’s Unification minister, the two leaders have exchanged a total of 12 letters since the beginning of last year, with Kim penning eight of those.

Last week, Xi visited Pyongyang for a highly symbolic summit with Kim. Analysts say that diplomatic breakthroughs often follow on from such meetings.

The Hanoi summit foundered amid disagreements on what the North would be willing to give up in exchange for sanctions relief.

The two sides blamed each other for the breakdown but Washington has said they are prepared to meet the North Koreans at any time without preconditions to keep diplomacy alive.

‘Nothing could happen’ 

Apparently voicing his frustration at the diplomatic stalemate, Kim fired off several short-range “projectiles” that Trump shrugged off.

The North last carried out a missile test in November 2017, before a rapid diplomatic rapprochement saw tensions ease on the peninsula and produced a series of summits.

The DMZ was witness to extraordinary scenes during a summit between Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in when the North’s young leader invited his counterpart to step across the border line in an emotional symbol of unity after decades of aggression.

Referring to the DMZ, Trump said: “By the way, you talk about a wall, when you talk about a border, that’s what they call a border.”

“Nobody goes through that border… that’s called a real border.”

- © AFP 2019 with reporting by Michelle Hennessy.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie