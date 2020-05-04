'We can't stay closed as a country': Donald Trump launches re-election bid with vaccine pledge

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has launched his re-election campaign with a live television event inside the iconic Lincoln Memorial in Washington.

Trump promised an early coronavirus vaccine and urged Americans to put the pandemic behind them to embrace an “incredible” future during a two-hour long Fox News “town hall” meeting.

The president also said that US citizens should start going back to beaches this summer and recommended that schools need to reopen in September.

“We can’t stay closed as a country, we’re not going to have a country left,” he said on the show, where two moderators, as well as ordinary citizens via video, put questions to him in front of the monument.

“We’re going to have an incredible following year… We are very confident that we’re going to have a vaccine… by the end of the year,” Trump added.

However, he admitted he was getting ahead of his own advisors with the prediction. “I’ll say what I think,” he said.

Saving his re-election

Trump is doing poorly in most polls ahead of the November presidential contest against Democratic challenger Joe Biden, who remains in his Delaware home.

The president faces criticism for his bruising, divisive style during a time of national calamity. He is also accused by some of botching the early response to the Covid-19 virus.

And the previously booming US economy, which was seen as a golden ticket to his second term, is now in dire straits due to the nationwide lockdown.

With officials saying the viral spread has begun to ease, Trump is itching to return to the campaign trail.

However is being criticised for trying to declare premature victory over the health crisis, even as the illness continues to kill thousands of Americans every week.

Having repeatedly minimised the death toll, claiming it will end at around 60,000, Trump conceded that now it was 80,000 to 90,000 and “going up”.

His emphasis, however, was not on the dead, but on resurrecting his image as a can-do leader who can end the mounting unemployment caused by the lockdown.

Trump, who calls himself a “wartime president”, denied that the election will turn into a referendum on his handling of the crisis.

But he added: “I hope it does because we’ve done a great job”.

Long distance trips

In the next few days, Trump will break months of self-quarantine with long-distance trips to the key electoral states of Arizona and Ohio.

It’s a move that will emphasise his massive visibility advantage over Biden and, the White House hopes, rewrite the public relations script after gaffes including the president’s suggestion that coronavirus patients should ingest disinfectant.

At his launch, Trump hit out at previous presidents, who he said were “stupid” to allow reliance on foreign manufacturers for US medicines.

And he pronounced that he had “done more than any president in the history of our country in the first three years”.

But his self-declared greatness is questioned by many Americans. FiveThirtyEight’s latest tracking poll showing only 43.4 percent approving Trump’s performance and 50.7 percent disapproving.

