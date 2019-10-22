This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 22 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Trump comes under fire for comparing impeachment proceedings to a 'lynching'

A civil rights lawyer said the term is associated with public attacks on African-Americans down through US history.

By AFP Tuesday 22 Oct 2019, 10:30 PM
7 minutes ago 361 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4863258
Image: DPA/PA Images
Image: DPA/PA Images

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump on Tuesday likened the impeachment investigation against him to a ‘lynching,’ a racially charged word from the darkest days of America’s slavery legacy.

There was an immediate backlash to Trump’s tweet in which he claimed that impeachment was unfair and stripping him of his legal rights, although a senior Republican senator backed up the president.

“All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here — a lynching. But we will WIN!,” Trump tweeted.

Kristen Clarke, president of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, said she was “sickened to see Trump’s gross misappropriation of this term today.”

Clarke said that 4,743 people were lynched in the United States between 1882 and 1968, of which 3,446 were African Americans.

“Lynchings were crimes against humanity and an ugly part of our nation’s history of racial violence,” she said.

“It’s beyond shameful to use the word ‘lynching’ to describe being held accountable for your actions,” said Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro.

Trump is being investigated for possible impeachment in the Democratic-led House of Representatives over his alleged abuse of office. He is counting on the Republican-dominated Senate to acquit him if the House does vote to impeach.

Senator Lindsey Graham, an influential Republican, however, said he fully agreed with Trump’s complaint.

“Yes this is a lynching in every sense. This is un-American,” he told reporters.

Graham said that the impeachment probe failed to give Trump the ability to defend himself and is a “complete sham”.

“I will do everything I can to make sure it doesn’t live very long in the Senate,” he said.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie