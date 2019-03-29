This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Ridiculous bullsh*t': Trump hits out at 'single greatest hoax' at first rally since Mueller report

Trump called for those behind the investigation into his campaign to be held “accountable”.

By AFP Friday 29 Mar 2019, 7:22 AM
23 minutes ago 1,625 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4566239

Trump President Donald Trump at a rally in Grand Rapids last night. Source: Manuel Balce Ceneta/PA Images

UNITED STATES PRESIDENT Donald Trump has railed against “the single greatest hoax in the history of politics in this country” following the end of the Mueller probe into Russian involvement in 2016′s presidential election. 

At his first rally since special counsel Robert Mueller submitted his long-awaited report, Trump hit out the Democrats and the media saying the Mueller probe was “a crazy attempt” by both to “sabotage the will of the American people” by putting his election victory into doubt.

Mueller was tasked with investigating the scope of Russian meddling in the election and whether Trump’s campaign colluded with Moscow.

In addition, Mueller was looking into whether Trump obstructed justice through his often highly public opposition to the probe.

After two years, Mueller wrapped up last week and Trump’s attorney general, William Barr, issued a brief summary of the probe’s findings on Sunday. They included the determination that Russians did try to interfere in the election but that Trump’s campaign did not collude.

On obstruction of justice, Mueller said he could neither accuse nor clear Trump, leaving Barr to make the determination. Barr said that no crime had been committed.

During last night’s rally, Trump questioned whether opposition Democrats would continue with “ridiculous bullshit” and claimed that his 2016 election win was possibly the most extraordinary event in human experience: “They’ve never seen anything like it and nobody has in this country’s history and in most countries’ histories.”

The President also hit out at the “corrupt media”, branding the reporters covering the event “crooked journalists”. 

The Democrats came in for sharp criticism more than once during Trump’s wide-ranging 90-minute speech in Grand Rapids.  

“Their fraud has been exposed and the credibility of those who pushed this hoax is forever broken,” he said.

Democrats, Trump said, were “on artificial respirators right now. They are getting mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.”

“Sick, sick. These are sick people.”

Trump – who mentioned China, the stock market, car factories and his Mexican border wall during last night’s rally – also called for those behind the investigation into his campaign to be held “accountable”. 

© – AFP, 2019

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

