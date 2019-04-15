This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 15 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

US justice department to publish 'redacted' version of Mueller report into Russian collusion on Thursday

‘The report could feature allegations that Trump tried to obstruct the investigation.’

By Conor McCrave Monday 15 Apr 2019, 10:46 PM
23 minutes ago 892 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4593473
Image: Shutterstock/Michael Candelori
Image: Shutterstock/Michael Candelori

THE US DEPARTMENT of Justice is set to release a redacted report on the Mueller investigation into alleged Russian interference in the US presidential elections on Thursday. 

Last month, US Attorney General William P. Barr announced that the investigation – which took 22 months to complete – had finished and had cleared Trump campaign of any collusion with Russia. 

In a letter at the time, Barr said the report “did not find that the Trump campaign or anyone associated with it conspired or coordinated with Russian government” – a claim refuted by many who insisted the report should be published in full. 

The report could feature allegations that Trump tried to obstruct the investigation, although Barr has said there is not sufficient evidence to establish he committed such a crime. 

Ahead of the 400-page report’s release, Trump and the White House have criticised Mueller’s investigation once again, claiming it involved the FBI “spying” on the president’s 2016 election campaign. 

“The Mueller Report, which was written by 18 Angry Democrats who also happen to be Trump Haters (and Clinton supporters), should have focused on the people who SPIED on my 2016 Campaign, and others who fabricated the whole Russia Hoax,” Trump tweeted Monday.

Barr, however, said Mueller found no evidence of criminal conspiracy by Trump’s campaign to collude with the Russian government to skew the 2016 election in Trump’s favor over Democrat Hillary Clinton.

But court cases arising from the investigation – Mueller charged 34 people, including six former Trump aides and 26 Russians — have detailed multiple contacts between the Trump campaign and Russians.

Barr also said in his summary there was not enough evidence to charge Trump with obstruction of justice.

But he acknowledged, in a detail that set off new speculation, that Mueller himself elected not to rule either way on that point.

Barr quoted Mueller as saying: “While this report does not conclude that the president committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.” 

Even so, Trump declared it “a complete and total exoneration” of him.

The attorney general has stressed he will release a version that blacks out intelligence information and secret material from the investigation of grand jury convened by Mueller.

With reporting from © AFP, 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie