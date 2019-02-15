This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 15 February, 2019
Trump declares national emergency to bypass Congress for border wall funding

Trump said the wall is needed to stop crime, drugs “invasion”.

By Adam Daly Friday 15 Feb 2019, 4:05 PM
12 minutes ago 1,199 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4495851
Donald Trump speaking during an event in the Rose Garden at the White House to declare a national emergency in order to build a wall along the southern border
Image: Evan Vucci via PA
Donald Trump speaking during an event in the Rose Garden at the White House to declare a national emergency in order to build a wall along the southern border
Donald Trump speaking during an event in the Rose Garden at the White House to declare a national emergency in order to build a wall along the southern border
Image: Evan Vucci via PA

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has said he will be declaring a national emergency so he can bypass Congress and build a wall at the US-Mexico border. 

Speaking during a press conference today, Trump said the wall is needed to stop a crime and drugs “invasion”. 

The move will allow him to bypass Congress to spend more money to erect barriers on the US-Mexico border.

Congress has given Trump about $1.4 billion for border barriers, well below the $5.7 billion Trump has insisted he needed to build a wall.

To get around Congress, Trump plans to use his executive authority to tap other sources of funding to get a total of $8 billion to build the wall.

The White House says Trump plans to tap accounts in the Treasury and Defense departments, but not money earmarked for disaster relief.

With reporting from AP

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

