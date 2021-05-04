Trump launches personal communication webpage ahead of Facebook decision on ban

FORMER US PRESIDENT Donald Trump has launched a webpage to publish messages to his followers ahead of a decision by Facebook over his ban from the platform.

Facebook’s independent oversight board is set to release a ruling around 1pm GMT tomorrow on whether to leave in place the Trump ban, or allow him to return.

The oversight board makes decisions that are binding on Facebook and cannot be appealed.

Trump has launched a new webpage called “from the desk of Donald J. Trump”, where he can post messages, images and videos.

The webpage is a subpage of his website and does not have a reply feature on posts.

The page was launched today but includes posts going back to 24 March.

Daniel Kreiss, a University of North Carolina professor and researcher specialising in politics and social media, said that Facebook’s oversight board’s ruling on whether to allow Trump back to the platform is “a huge decision, it’s getting a lot attention and deservedly so”.

“This is significant for the global precedent it will set. If they uphold the ruling I think you will see more robust enforcement around the world,” he said.

The oversight panel, comprised of jurists, policy experts, journalists and others from around the world, will be making perhaps its most significant decision at a time when social platforms are struggling to remain open to political discourse while filtering out incitements to violence, misinformation and abusive comments.

Trump was suspended from Facebook after he posted a video during the deadly 6 January rampage at the US Capitol by his supporters in which he stated: “We love you, you’re very special.”

The US leader was banned permanently by Facebook the following day, and he was taken off other platforms including Twitter and YouTube.

Some analysts said Facebook and other social networks should have acted on Trump sooner, after years of giving him an exemption from rules on hateful content because of his “newsworthiness” as a political leader.

“If anything, the decision to originally ban … Trump should have come much earlier,” said Samuel Woolley, a University of Texas professor specializing in computational propaganda.

“He was using Facebook and other platforms to actively spread patently false content about electoral processes — very effectively undermining US democracy.”

Facebook itself referred the case to the oversight board, in line with its position that company executives should not be in the position of making key decisions on content and political speech. The panel has received more than 9,000 comments in the case.

But the move by Facebook and others has also drawn a torrent of criticism from Trump supporters, who argue that large tech platforms are biased and stifling opposing views.

And the ban has also sparked concern from others including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who called Facebook’s move “problematic,” and from civil liberties activists.

Jameel Jaffer, executive director of Columbia University’s Knight First Amendment Institute, said the issue is more complex than simply evaluating Trump’s comments.

“I’m hopeful the board will use this case as an opportunity to put a spotlight on Facebook’s decisions about the design of its platform,” Jaffer said.

“These engineering decisions are often invisible, but they determine which speech proliferates on the platform, how quickly it spreads, who sees it, and in what context they see it.”

In its submission to the board, the institute said Facebook should conduct “an independent study of how its platform may have contributed to the events of January 6″ and that the panel should rule on Trump “only after the company has provided it with the results of that study.”

Elizabeth Renieris, director of the Notre Dame-IBM Technology Ethics Lab said the ruling is unlikely to end the controversy about content moderation.

“The board’s analysis and reasoning in this instance could very well help shape the policies of Facebook and other digital platforms regarding how to treat political leaders and other public figures in the future,” she said.

“Whatever the decision, we should remain uneasy about the fact that decisions of this nature are being made by unelected, unaccountable corporations and their self-appointed assessors.”