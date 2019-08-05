This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Monday 5 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Trump says 'hate has no place' in US, but also blames mental illness for mass shootings

Trump will make a televised address later today.

By AFP Monday 5 Aug 2019, 8:09 AM
3 hours ago 14,512 Views 59 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4753136
Donald Trump, with first lady Melania Trump, speaks to the media before boarding Air Force One in New Jersey.
Image: Jacquelyn Martin/AP/Press Association Images
Donald Trump, with first lady Melania Trump, speaks to the media before boarding Air Force One in New Jersey.
Donald Trump, with first lady Melania Trump, speaks to the media before boarding Air Force One in New Jersey.
Image: Jacquelyn Martin/AP/Press Association Images

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has said “hate has no place” in the United States after two mass shootings left 29 people dead, but also blamed mental illness for the attacks.

“We have to get it stopped. This has been going on for years… and years in our country,” Trump told reporters after the latest US mass shootings in the cities of El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.

Trump’s critics have cited the violence as proof that the president’s xenophobic rhetoric toward immigrants and prominent black lawmakers is poisoning the atmosphere in a deeply divided country that has seen a growing number of shootings in recent years.

But speaking to reporters as he returned from a weekend away in New Jersey, Trump said:

Hate has no place in our country and we’re going to take care of it.

Trump, who indicated he would make a presidential address on today, said he had spoken to Attorney General Bill Barr at length after the shootings and FBI director Christopher Wray, who has been among those warning of the increased threat from white supremacists.

The gunman in El Paso purportedly wrote a manifesto in which he railed against the Hispanic “invasion” of Texas as well as praising the deadly attack on a mosque in New Zealand earlier this year.

Rather than be drawn on the killers’ motivations, Trump said they appeared to be suffering from mental illness.

“We’re talking to a lot of people and a lot of things are in the works and a lot of good things. And we’ve done much more than most administrations and it is just not really talked about very much, but we’ve done actually a lot,” he said.

But this is also a mental illness problem if you look at both of those cases. This is mental illness. These are really people that are very, very seriously mentally ill.

© AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (59)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie