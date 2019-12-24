This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Trump says North Korea's threat of 'Christmas gift' to US may be a 'beautiful vase as opposed to a missile test'

Nuclear talks between the US and North Korea have been stalled since a February summit fell apart.

By AFP Tuesday 24 Dec 2019, 6:03 PM
51 minutes ago 2,682 Views 6 Comments
Trump pictured during a Christmas Eve video teleconference with members of the military at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.
Image: Andrew Harnik/PA
Trump pictured during a Christmas Eve video teleconference with members of the military at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.
Trump pictured during a Christmas Eve video teleconference with members of the military at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.
Image: Andrew Harnik/PA

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has said he hopes that North Korea would not deliver a missile test as its threatened “Christmas gift” that could reignite global tensions over its nuclear program.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has promised the unidentified “gift” – which could be a missile test – if the US does not make concessions in nuclear talks by the end of the year.

The North has said that its “Christmas gift” to the United States will depend on Washington’s actions.

“We’ll find out what the surprise is and we’ll deal with it very successfully,” Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Everybody’s got surprises for me, but let’s see what happens. I handle them as they come along.

“Maybe it’s a nice present, maybe it’s a present where he sends me a beautiful vase as opposed to a missile test,” the president joked.

Talks on denuclearisation as been largely deadlocked since a second summit between Trump and Kim in Hanoi collapsed at the start of this year.

Pyongyang has issued a series of increasingly assertive comments as its time limit approaches.

It has carried out a series of static tests at its Sohae rocket facility this month, after a number of weapons launches in recent weeks.

A new satellite image of a factory where North Korea makes military equipment used to launch long-range missiles shows the construction of a new structure.

© AFP 2019 with additional reporting Press Association 

AFP

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic.
