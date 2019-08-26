This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Trump has reportedly asked if the US could drop nuclear bombs on hurricanes to stop them

The idea has persisted since the 1950s even though scientists agree it would not work.

By AFP Monday 26 Aug 2019, 7:18 AM
1 hour ago 14,317 Views 20 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4782103
Meteorologists have said repeatedly that simply bombing storms would not work.
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump suggested dropping nuclear bombs on hurricanes before they made landfall in the United States, it was reported yesterday.

During a hurricane briefing, Trump asked if it were possible to disrupt hurricanes forming off the coast of Africa by dropping a nuclear bomb in the eye of the storm, the news site wrote.

According to an anonymous source, US news website Axios said that meeting attendees left the briefing thinking, “What do we do with this?”

Axios did not say when this conversation took place.

It is reportedly not the first time the president made such a suggestion. In 2017, Trump asked a senior official whether the administration should bomb hurricanes to prevent them making landfall.

Trump did not specify in this conversation that nuclear bombs be used.

The White House declined to comment, but Axios quoted a senior administration official as saying Trump’s “objective is not bad.”

Trump’s idea is not new. The suggestion was originally made by a government scientist in the 1950s, under President Dwight Eisenhower.

The idea continues to pop up, even though scientists agree it would not work. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has a web page dedicated to the concept.

“During each hurricane season, there always appear suggestions that one should simply use nuclear weapons to try and destroy the storms,” the NOAA said.

Not only would a bomb not alter a storm, the winds would quickly spread radioactive fallout over nearby land, NOAA added.

“Needless to say, this is not a good idea,” said NOAA.

The US is regularly pummeled by hurricanes. In 2017 one named Harvey became the strongest hurricane to make landfall in 12 years.

Twitter lit up with reactions to Trump’s suggestion, under the hashtag #ThatsHowTheApocalypseStarted

“Not ‘The Onion,’” one user wrote, referring to the satirical news publication.

“What could possibly go wrong?” asked another.

Democratic presidential hopeful Kamala Harris weighed in as well, tweeting, “Dude’s gotta go.”

© – AFP 2019

