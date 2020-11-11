Donald Trump projected to win state of Alaska, but Biden still President-elect

NBC HAS PROJECTED that Donald Trump won the state of Alaska, one of the four largely uncalled states still counting votes in the US.

Alaska famously takes many days to count votes after Election Day, and with 75% of the expected vote counted today, NBC has called the state for Trump.

Trump winning the state will not impact Biden’s route to the White House as it only accounts for three electoral votes out of 538.

Biden is currently on 279 electoral votes and Trump is on 217, according to NBC projections.

61% of the vote was counted by yesterday afternoon in Alaska due in part to the logistics of collecting ballots in the vast, but most sparsely populated state in the US.

It was not a close race with Trump in the lead with 56.9% of the vote so far, according to NBC.

A Democratic candidate hasn’t won in Alaska for decades.

Biden was projected to win the presidency on Saturday, but Trump has not yet conceded.

Yesterday, Biden said Trump’s refusal to concede was an “embarrassment” that will reflect poorly on his legacy.

A winner in Georgia and North Carolina has still yet to be called by the Associated Press and other media outlets.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Some outlets projected Biden as the winner of Arizona early on, but many outlets including NBC have yet to call a winner for the state as votes are still being counted.