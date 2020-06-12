This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 12 June, 2020
Trump supporters attending his rallies told they must sign waiver promising not to sue if they catch Covid-19

The first of his rallies is due to take next Friday in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

By AFP Friday 12 Jun 2020, 7:02 AM
Trump at a rally in Des Moines, Iowa in January
Image: Mike Theiler UPI/PA Images
Image: Mike Theiler UPI/PA Images

DONALD TRUMP SUPPORTERS who attend the US president’s upcoming election rally must sign a waiver promising not to sue if they catch Covid-19 at the event, according to his campaign website.

The Republican billionaire announced on Wednesday that he would resume his campaign rallies in four states – Oklahoma, Florida, Arizona and North Carolina – despite the coronavirus pandemic that continues to rage in the US.

More than 113,000 people have died in the country of Covid-19 while more than two million cases have been recorded.

In Florida, Arizona and North Carolina, the number of infections has even started to rise again.

trump-rally-tulsa-covid-19-waiver Source: Brian Cahn/ZUMA/PA Images

Trump supporters must sign a waiver on his campaign website to register for the first of the rallies, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on 19 June.

“By clicking register below, you are acknowledging that an inherent risk of exposure to Covid-19 exists in any public place where people are present,” the waiver states.

“By attending the Rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to Covid-19 and agree not to hold” the Trump campaign, or any of its affiliates, contractors or employees responsible, it continues.

The page makes no mention of other measures to control spread of the virus, such as wearing masks.

The Tulsa rally has already ignited controversy as America grapples with weeks of unrest and protests against racism and police brutality following the killing of an African-American man, George Floyd, while in police custody in Minneapolis on 25 May.

Tulsa was the site of a racist massacre in 1921 when a mob of whites killed hundreds of African Americans in a thriving black neighborhood in the city, while 19 June – “Juneteenth” – marks “Freedom Day” celebrating the abolition of slavery in Texas on 19 June 1865.

California senator Kamala Harris, whose name is among those being touted as a possible running mate for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in November, slammed the rally as a “welcome home party” for white supremacists.

The White House responded yesterday, saying Juneteenth was a “meaningful day” for Trump and that he wanted to use the occasion to share the progress made for black Americans.

Biden has not yet announced a resumption of campaign rallies.

