#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Saturday 28 May 2022
Advertisement

Trump says 'evil' like Texas elementary school massacre reason to arm citizens, not disarm

Trump’s remarks came as he headlined an NRA event in Texas, three days after a gun massacre in the state.

By AFP Saturday 28 May 2022, 7:41 AM
18 minutes ago 2,301 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5776549
Donald Trump addressing the annual leadership forum of the National Rifle Association (NRA) in Houston yesterday.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Donald Trump addressing the annual leadership forum of the National Rifle Association (NRA) in Houston yesterday.
Donald Trump addressing the annual leadership forum of the National Rifle Association (NRA) in Houston yesterday.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

FORMER US PRESIDENT Donald Trump rejected calls for tightened gun controls following the Texas school massacre, saying decent Americans should be allowed the firearms they need to defend themselves against “evil.”

“The existence of evil in our world is not a reason to disarm law-abiding citizens… The existence of evil is one of the very best reasons to arm law-abiding citizens,” he told members of the National Rifle Association.

Trump’s remarks came as he headlined an NRA event in Houston, three days after a gun massacre at a Texas elementary school reignited the tinderbox debate about US gun control.

“The various gun control policies being pushed by the left would have done nothing to prevent the horror that took place. Absolutely nothing,” he said.

An 18-year-old gunman with a legally-bought AR-15-style rifle killed 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday, marking the deadliest school shooting in the state’s history.

Trump read out the names of all 19 children, whom he described as victims of an out-of-control “lunatic,” before suggesting that efforts at gun control were “grotesque.”

“All of us must unite, Republican and Democrat – in every state, and at every level of government – to finally harden our schools and protect our children… What we need now is a top-to-bottom security overhaul at schools across this country,” he added.

Multiple speakers, including Texas Governor Greg Abbott, pulled out of the event after the murders but Trump confirmed on Wednesday he would not be canceling his appearance at the NRA’s annual “Leadership Forum.”

President Joe Biden, who upbraided the US gun lobby in the wake of the shootings, is due in Uvalde on Sunday with first lady Jill Biden to “grieve with the community,” White House officials said.

The NRA is considered the most powerful gun rights organisation in the country, although its influence has waned as it has become mired in legal battles linked to a corruption scandal.

It has rejected most initiatives to prevent mass shootings, including expanded background checks on gun purchases, although it said ahead of Trump’s speech that audience members would not be allowed to carry firearms.

Republicans in Washington have suggested “hardening” schools with beefed up security – including armed guards posted at a single entry and exit point – rather than restrictions on gun ownership.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

They have also spoken of the need to focus on mental health, although critics point out that other nations with stricter gun controls face the same issues and don’t see regular mass shootings.

There have been 214 mass shootings this year in the United States, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

They include a racist massacre at a supermarket in a Black neighborhood of Buffalo, New York, just 10 days before the Texas killings.

© – AFP, 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie