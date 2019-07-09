This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Donald Trump denounces Paris climate accord as 'ineffective' and 'expensive'

Trump has gone as far as branding climate change a conspiracy in the past.

By AFP Tuesday 9 Jul 2019, 8:03 AM
Donald Trump delivering his speech in Washington DC.
Image: Carolyn Kaster
Donald Trump delivering his speech in Washington DC.
Donald Trump delivering his speech in Washington DC.
Image: Carolyn Kaster

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump denounced the Paris climate accord once again during a speech on America’s leadership on the environment. 

Trump announced in June 2017 that the United States was pulling out of the Paris agreement, agreed in 2015 with almost every nation on the planet.

The pact aims to limit global warming and to keep the increase in the global average temperature well below 2C.

It also aims to limit the adverse impact of climate change in a manner that does not threaten food production. 

“We want the cleanest air. We want crystal clean water. And that’s what we’re doing,” Trump said during his speech at the White House.

His administration has eased environmental regulations, and last year Trump said he didn’t believe his own government report, which warned of massive economic losses if carbon emissions continue to feed climate change unchecked.

“We will defend the environment but we will also defend American sovereignty, American prosperity, and we will defend American jobs,” he said in his Monday speech.

Denouncing what he called “a relentless war on American energy” under the previous administration of Barack Obama, Trump rejected “radical plans” in the struggle against climate change which, according to him, “would not make the world cleaner”.

Trump has promoted the use of fossil fuels and tried to unwind more stringent fuel standards for vehicles.

Reacting on Twitter, former vice president Al Gore said Trump ”is refusing to see reality”.

Gore, co-winner of the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize for his activism on climate change, said that “American voters aren’t fooled by the President’s attempts to cover up his failed environmental record.”

In October, a landmark United Nations report warned that time is running out to avert disaster, and that avoiding global climate chaos will require an unprecedented transformation of society and the world economy.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

