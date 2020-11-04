Trump says without evidence that election is 'a fraud' and threatens to go to Supreme Court

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has threatened to go to the Supreme Court after claiming victory before all the ballots have been counted.

Speaking at the White House, Trump said “we’re getting ready to win this election” and claimed “frankly, we did win this election”.

The Republican, who according to initial results is in a neck-and-neck race with Democrat Joe Biden, said he would go to court and “we want all voting to stop.”

He appeared to mean stopping the counting of mail-in ballots which can be legally accepted by state election boards after Tuesday’s election, provided they were sent in time.

“So we’ll be going to the US Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop. We don’t want them to find out,” the president told a group of supporters gathered at the White House this morning.

“We were just all set to get outside and just celebrate something that was so beautiful, so good, such a vote, such a success.

“The citizens of this country have come out in record numbers, this is a record, there’s never been anything like it, to support our incredible movement.”

He said “it’s also clear that we have won Georgia”, adding: “We’re up by 2.5% or 117,000 votes with only 7% left – they’re never going to catch us, they can’t catch us.”

He said he has “clearly won” North Carolina and claimed there is “a lot of life” left in the Arizona race but conceded it is possible he may not win the typically Republican-backing state.