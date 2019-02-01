This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 1 February, 2019
'There's a good chance we'll have to': Trump hints that he might declare state of emergency

Trump hinted in remarks at a White House meeting on cross-border trafficking.

By AFP Friday 1 Feb 2019, 8:00 PM
23 minutes ago 2,428 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4473137
Image: Evan Vucci via PA Images
Image: Evan Vucci via PA Images

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has given his strongest indication yet that he will soon declare a state of emergency, bypassing the need for congressional approval to fund a controversial US-Mexico border wall.

Trump hinted in remarks at a White House meeting on cross-border trafficking that a declaration – which would further heat the political temperature around the issue – could even come in his State of the Union speech to Congress next Tuesday.

“Well, I’m saying listen closely to the State of the Union, I think you’ll find it very exciting,” Trump said. 

“I’m certainly thinking about it,” he said of declaring the emergency.

“I think there’s a good chance we’ll have to do that.”

Trump’s threat comes well before the expiration of a 15 February deadline that he set for Congress to agree on funding for wall construction.

However, yesterday he described negotiations with opposition Democrats “a waste of time”.

The president says that existing sections of walls should be extended along the border to stop what he describes as an uncontrolled invasion of criminals.

Democrats, who control the lower house, have repeatedly rejected Trump’s funding demands, saying that he has made the wall project a political crusade to demonise immigrants and to satisfy his base.

He previously tried to pressure Congress into backing his idea by refusing to sign off on budgets for swaths of the federal government, leading to a five-week shutdown of some 800,000 government jobs.

By declaring a national emergency on the border, Trump would, in theory, be able to tap unrelated funding to use wall construction.

However, he would almost certainly face immediate court challenges, with Democrats arguing that there is no real emergency on the frontier.

The deal provides for Spanish-British cooperation on citizens’ rights, tobacco and other products, environment, police and customs matters.

It sets the basis for administrative cooperation for achieving full transparency in tax matters, fighting fraud, smuggling and money laundering.

© AFP 2019  

