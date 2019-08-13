This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 13 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

29 states and cities sue Trump over climate change approach

The US President has set about systematically dismantling environmental regulations put in place by his predecessor Barack Obama.

By AFP Tuesday 13 Aug 2019, 9:51 PM
54 minutes ago 4,386 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4764664
US President Donald Trump
Image: Archie Carpenter/UPI/PA Images
US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump
Image: Archie Carpenter/UPI/PA Images

A COALITION OF 22 US states and seven cities today issued legal proceedings against President Donald Trump’s administration to block it from easing restrictions on coal-burning power plants.

Trump has set about systematically dismantling environmental regulations put in place by his predecessor Barack Obama, including the Clean Power Plan, which called for cuts to greenhouse gas emissions from power plants.

Finalised in 2015, it was put on hold by the Supreme Court and the White House has ordered the Environmental Protection Agency to work on a less stringent replacement, known as the Affordable Clean Energy (ACE) rule.

“This administration has decided to repeal the Clean Power Plan and replace it with a toothless substitute,” California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said at a news conference today. 

“It’s anything but clean, and it’s anything but clean energy. President Trump’s attempt to gut our nation’s Clean Power Plan is just the wrong way to go,” he added.

The ACE rule would allow states to set their own standards for existing coal-fired power plants, rather than follow a single federal standard.

It foresees a far less ambitious overall reduction of power sector carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 than the regulation it would replace.

Tuesday’s challenge argues that it violates the EPA’s duty under the Obama-era Clean Air Act to address carbon pollution from power plants, and artificially narrows the EPA’s authority.

The lawsuit, filed in the United States Court of Appeals in Washington, could end up at the Supreme Court.

‘Neglecting the next generation’ 

California governor Gavin Newsom said the Trump administration was “in the short-term business.”

They are absolutely neglecting the next generation, and shame on them.

Trump pulled the US out of the Paris climate change accord committing countries to mitigating global warming in his first year in office.

He has ordered the Energy Department to pour millions into research to boost the performance of coal-fired power plants.

But the US energy mix is quickly shifting away from coal and toward natural gas, as a result of the fracking boom, and renewables.

Coal consumption has plummeted to its lowest level in 40 years, according to the Energy Department. Bankruptcies have abounded, closing dozens of mines, shrinking capacity and leading to workers being laid off.

US voters have rarely considered climate change a top-priority presidential election issue, but that is changing.

An April CNN poll labelled it as the single most important issue to Democratic primary voters, topping health care.

© AFP 2019  

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie