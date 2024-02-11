Trump threatens to 'encourage' Russian attack of Nato members behind on payments

FORMER US PRESIDENT Donald Trump has said at a campaign rally that he would “encourage” Russia to attack members of Nato who had not met their financial obligations.

As US lawmakers debate new aid for Ukraine nearly two years after Russia’s invasion began, Trump has repeatedly said it was unfair to commit the United States to defending Nato’s 30 other member nations.

Speaking at a campaign rally in South Carolina Saturday, Trump described a conversation with a fellow head of state at an unspecified Nato meeting.

“One of the presidents of a big country stood up and said, ‘Well, sir, if we don’t pay, and we’re attacked by Russia, will you protect us?’ I said, ‘You didn’t pay, you’re delinquent?’”

“No, I would not protect you. In fact, I would encourage them to do whatever the hell they want. You got to pay. You got to pay your bills.”

Trump’s remark comes after Senate Republicans rejected a bipartisan bill on Wednesday that would have included badly needed new funding for Ukraine and reforms to address the US-Mexico border crisis, as well as aid for Israel, which the US supports.

The White House hit back at Trump’s assertions, pointing to efforts by President Joe Biden to build international alliances.

“Encouraging invasions of our closest allies by murderous regimes is appalling and unhinged,” White House spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement.

“Rather than calling for wars and promoting deranged chaos, President Biden will continue to bolster American leadership,” Bates added.

At the rally yesterday, Trump celebrated the collapse of the legislation, vowing that, if re-elected, he would carry out a massive “deportation operation” on his first day in office.

“Let’s not forget that this week we also had another massive victory that every conservative should celebrate. We crushed crooked Joe Biden’s disastrous open borders bill,” Trump declared at a rally in South Carolina.

“On day one I will terminate every open border policy of the Biden administration and we will begin the largest domestic deportation operation in American history. We have no choice.”

The Senate is now considering a foreign aid package that decouples the aid from the border issue entirely.

The $95 billion package set to be debated next week includes funding for Israel and for Taiwan. The majority of the funding, however, would be to help Ukraine restock depleted ammunition supplies, weapons and other crucial needs as it enters a third year of war.

At the South Carolina rally, Trump needled Nikki Haley, his former UN ambassador who is also seeking the Republican Party’s nomination.

Addressing voters in Haley’s home state, Trump questioned the whereabouts of her husband Michael, who has not been seen on the campaign trail as he is on a year-long military deployment to Djibouti in the Horn of Africa.

“Where’s her husband? Oh, he’s away. He’s away. What happened to her husband? What happened to her husband,” he said, raising his voice for dramatic effect.

Haley responded on social media: “Michael is deployed serving our country, something you know nothing about. Someone who continually disrespects the sacrifices of military families has no business being commander in chief.”

Michael Haley had his own message for Trump, tagging the candidate in a post on X (Twitter) that was accompanied by a close-up photo of a wolf overlaid with the text: “The difference between humans and animals? Animals would never let the dumbest ones lead the pack.”

© AFP 2024