This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 11 °C Saturday 29 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Trump brands protesters ‘thugs’ at New Hampshire rally

The US president claims he is the only thing standing between ‘democracy and the mob’, and said ‘no-one is safe’ in an America under Joe Biden.

By Press Association Saturday 29 Aug 2020, 11:23 AM
8 minutes ago 858 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5189817
The US president arriving in New Hampshire.
Image: PA
The US president arriving in New Hampshire.
The US president arriving in New Hampshire.
Image: PA

DONALD TRUMP HAS claimed he is the only thing standing between “democracy and the mob”, as he lashed out at protesters who accosted his supporters as they left the White House the night before.

Sowing fear about the implications of a Joe Biden victory in the forthcoming presidential election to battleground state voters, Mr Trump held a rally in New Hampshire yesterday.

Fresh from accepting the Republican nomination to seek re-election, Mr Trump is looking to close his Democratic rival’s lead with just over two months until polling day by launching an aggressive travel schedule – and continuing to flout coronavirus guidelines.

Mr Trump opened his rally in Londonderry with a rant against demonstrators who confronted those leaving his Republican national convention speech on the South Lawn of the White House.

Some guests at the political event, including Kentucky senator Rand Paul, needed to be escorted by police officers to safety upon leaving the White House grounds.

“They walked out to a bunch of thugs,” Mr Trump said, criticising District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser for not doing more to protect his supporters.

“Unhinged, manic rage,” he added. “You ought to see last night in Washington, it was a disgrace.”

The speech marked his latest attempt to frame the general election as a dire choice between two futures for America – a theme he is expected to amplify on the campaign trail.

Mr Trump said he directed White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to study how to call in the National Guard to the nation’s capital.

The US leader previously ordered federal troops to the District in May amid protests over the killing of George Floyd in the custody of Minneapolis police.

“We’re not supposed to go in unless we call it an insurrection, and that’s a big statement,” Mr Trump said.

“But you know what we’re going to do? … We’re going to have to look at it, because we’re not going to let that happen to people that go to the White House to celebrate our country.”

Mr Trump said the protesters were “anarchists”, adding: “They’re just looking for trouble. Has nothing to do with George Floyd. Has nothing to do with anything. They don’t even know who George Floyd is.

“The agitators will go from rioting in the streets to running the halls of government,” he added, saying voters needed to support him to “save democracy from the mob”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“No-one will be safe in Biden’s America,” he added.

Speaking in New Hampshire, a state he lost in 2016 by fewer than 2,000 votes and is a top target for him in 2020, Mr Trump repeated unfounded allegations that thousands of voters were transported into the state from neighbouring Massachusetts four years ago.

He also launched a new attack on Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris, speculating on the possibility that she could assume the presidency from the 78-year-old Mr Biden.

“You know, I want to see the first woman president also, but I don’t want to see a woman president get into that position the way she’d do it, and she’s not competent,” Mr Trump said.

“She’s not competent.”

He suggested his own daughter, White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump, as a more suitable occupant for the Oval Office.

While the coronavirus kills 1,000 Americans each day, Mr Trump defied his own administration’s pandemic guidelines on Thursday to speak for more than an hour to a tightly packed, largely mask-less crowd.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie