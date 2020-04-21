This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 21 April, 2020
Trump says he will temporarily suspend all immigration to the US

Trump’s tweet gave no further details about what the measure would entail or how long it would be in place.

By AFP Tuesday 21 Apr 2020, 7:03 AM
1 hour ago 10,862 Views 25 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5079568
US President Donald Trump speaking during a news conference at the White House yesterday.
Image: Tasos Katopodis/DPA/PA Images
US President Donald Trump speaking during a news conference at the White House yesterday.
US President Donald Trump speaking during a news conference at the White House yesterday.
Image: Tasos Katopodis/DPA/PA Images

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has said he will temporarily suspend immigration to the United States because of the Covid-19 pandemic, despite the US already being the worst-hit country in the world.

Trump referred to the “Invisible Enemy”, a phrase he has used to describe the virus that has killed more than 42,000 people out of more than 766,660 infections in the US.

“In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!,” he tweeted last night.

Trump said the move would also protect Americans’ jobs, though the state-imposed lockdowns to slow the virus’s spread have already left 22 million people in the US out of work.

Trump’s tweet gave no further details about what the measure would entail, how it would be implemented or how long it would be in place.

‘We’ve done the right thing’ 

The president has touted his move to restrict travel from China over the coronavirus in January after it emerged there late last year, and he halted travel from much of Europe in mid-March as the virus spread there.

Trump has also at times appeared impatient with efforts intended to slow the spread of the virus in the US, lending support to protesters angry at governors’ stay-at-home orders, and has said parts of the country can begin to abandon lockdown measures soon.

He said yesterday, however, that “we’ve really done the right thing” on fighting the virus and that letting it spread unchecked would have been an “atrocity”.

Trump has been widely criticised for initially downplaying the virus, which he likened to an ordinary flu and said was under control in the US, before later accepting that it was a national emergency.

