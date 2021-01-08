#Open journalism No news is bad news

Donald Trump permanently suspended from Twitter due to risk of more violence

The ban comes after Wednesday’s riot in the US Capitol.

By Adam Daly Friday 8 Jan 2021, 11:34 PM
20 minutes ago 7,660 Views 52 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5320607
Image: Pool/ABACA
Image: Pool/ABACA

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump has been permanently suspended from Twitter due to “the risk of further incitement of violence”.

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” Twitter said.

“In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action.”

Trump’s account was temporarily locked during the week after the social media platform found him to be repeatedly violating its policies following Wednesday night’s riot at the US Capitol building in Washington DC.

ErPyj0FXcAY75p4 Source: Twitter

Earlier today, Trump tweeted: “The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!”

He then tweeted: “To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th.”

Twitter said that due to the ongoing tensions in the US and the recent storming of the US Capitol, both tweets “must be read in the context of broader events in the country and the ways in which the President’s statements can be mobilized by different audiences, including to incite violence, as well as in the context of the pattern of behavior from this account in recent weeks”.

Following an assessment of the language used in the tweets, Twitter concluded they were in violation of its glorification of violence policy “and the user @realDonaldTrump should be immediately permanently suspended from the service”.

“As such, our determination is that the two Tweets above are likely to inspire others to replicate the violent acts that took place on January 6, 2021, and that there are multiple indicators that they are being received and understood as encouragement to do so.”

