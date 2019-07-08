This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Monday 8 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Trump hits back after UK ambassador to US described him as 'inept' and 'dysfunctional'

Trump said Ambassador Kim Darroch had “not served the UK well”.

By AFP Monday 8 Jul 2019, 7:09 AM
23 minutes ago 2,245 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4714896
US President Donald Trump and Ambassador Kim Darroch
Image: PA Images
US President Donald Trump and Ambassador Kim Darroch
US President Donald Trump and Ambassador Kim Darroch
Image: PA Images

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has hit back after leaked memos revealed Britain’s ambassador in the US had described the president and his White House as “inept” and “uniquely dysfunctional”.

Trump said Ambassador Kim Darroch had “not served the UK well” and that he and his administration were “not big fans” of the envoy.

Darroch had said Trump’s presidency could “crash and burn” and “end in disgrace”, according to a cache of secret cables and briefing notes sent back to Britain, seen by the Mail on Sunday newspaper.

Darroch allegedly wrote in one dispatch: “We don’t really believe this administration is going to become substantially more normal; less dysfunctional; less unpredictable; less faction riven; less diplomatically clumsy and inept.”

The paper said the most damning comments by Darroch described Trump as ”insecure” and “incompetent”.

A memo sent following Trump’s state visit to the UK said the president and his team had been “dazzled” by the trip. It warned Britain might not remain “flavour of the month” because “this is still the land of America First”.

He reportedly wrote that the “vicious infighting and chaos” inside the White House – widely reported in the US but dismissed by Trump as “fake news” – was “mostly true”.

Asked about the leak, Trump told reporters in the US:

The ambassador has not served the UK well, I can tell you that. We are not big fans of that man and he has not served the UK well. So I can understand it, and I can say things about him but I won’t bother.

The UK foreign ministry has said it would carry out a formal investigation into the leak.

Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt has distanced himself from Darroch’s remarks.

He said: “It’s really important to say that the ambassador was doing his job as an ambassador which is to give frank reports and personal opinions about what’s happening in the country where he works, and that’s his job to send back those reports but they are personal opinions, not the opinions of the British Government, not my opinion.

“And we continue to think that under President Trump the United States administration is both highly effective and the best possible friend of Britain on the international stage.”

From 2017 to now

Darroch is one of Britain’s most experienced diplomats whose posting in Washington began in January 2016, prior to Trump winning the presidency.

The Mail on Sunday said the memos, likely leaked by someone within Britain’s sprawling civil service, cover a period beginning in 2017.

In one of the most recent reported dispatches filed on 22 June, Darroch criticised Trump’s fraught foreign policy on Iran, which has prompted fears in global capitals of a military conflict, as “incoherent” and “chaotic”.

He allegedly said the president’s assertion that he called off retaliatory missile strikes against the Iranian regime after a US drone was shot down because it risked killing 150 Iranians, “doesn’t stand up”.

“It’s more likely that he was never fully on board and that he was worried about how this apparent reversal of his 2016 campaign promises would look come 2020,” Darroch reportedly stated, referring to the next presidential election.

Britain’s Foreign Office did not dispute the veracity of the memos.

“The British public would expect our ambassadors to provide ministers with an honest, unvarnished assessment of the politics in their country,” a spokeswoman said. 

“Their views are not necessarily the views of ministers or indeed the government,” she added, noting “we pay them to be candid”. 

“Our team in Washington have strong relations with the White House and no doubt that these will withstand such mischievous behaviour,” the spokeswoman said of the potential fallout from the leak.

© – AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie