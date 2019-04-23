This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Tuesday 23 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Donald Trump to get Buckingham Palace banquet as UK state visit is confirmed

The state visit is to take place in June.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 23 Apr 2019, 12:53 PM
38 minutes ago 2,602 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4602945

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump and his wife Melania will pay state visit to the UK after accepting an invitation from Britain’s queen, Buckingham Palace has confirmed. 

The visit will take place from 3-5 June of this year ahead of Trump’s expected attendance at commentions for the 75th anniversary of D-Day in France. 

Trump paid a four-day visit to Britain last year that included tea with Queen Elizabeth II, but the visit was not a state visit. 

A state visit includes more ceremonial events, such as a state banquet described by Buckingham Palace as “a very grand formal occasion” held in the palace ballroom.

The monarch would also make a speech at such an occasion.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May controversially offered Trump a state visit when she was the first foreign leader to visit him shortly after entering the White House. 

It prompted a petition signed by over two million people seeking that the invitation be withdrawn. 

Large protests greeted Trump’s last visit to the UK and more are to be expected during the upcoming visit in six week’s time.  

Asked whether a trip to Ireland is expected as part of Trump’s visit to Europe, an Irish government spokesperson has said there is “nothing to confirm right now” in regards to the potential for this.

In August last year, the White House surprised the Irish government by announcing that Trump would be visiting Ireland in November 2018 as part of a European trip.

This planned trip was cancelled a fortnight later “for scheduling reasons”

In 2015, the government promised to open the first supervised drug injecting centre in Ireland within two years. In the latest episode of The Explainer podcast, Sinead O’Carroll, Cormac Fitzgerald and Christine Bohan delve into why this hasn’t happened yet – and whether it ever will.


Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

Listen on iPhone/iPad

Listen on Android

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie