#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Thursday 17 September 2020
Advertisement

Donald Trump disputes health officials on timeline for mass vaccinations

“We think we can start sometime in October,” US President Trump claimed.

By Press Association Thursday 17 Sep 2020, 6:58 AM
53 minutes ago 7,424 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5206917
US President Donald Trump speaking at a news conference yesterday.
Image: Pool/ABACA
US President Donald Trump speaking at a news conference yesterday.
US President Donald Trump speaking at a news conference yesterday.
Image: Pool/ABACA

OPENLY CONTRADICTING THE US government’s top health experts, President Donald Trump has predicted that a safe and effective vaccine against Covid-19 could be ready as early as next month and in mass distribution soon after.

The comments undermined the director of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) projections for a longer time frame.

Trump also disagreed with Dr Robert Redfield about the effectiveness of protective masks — which the president recommends but almost never wears — and said he would telephone Dr Redfield to tell him so.

Earlier in the day, the CDC sent all 50 states a ‘playbook’ for distribution of a vaccine to all Americans free of cost when one is proven safe and effective.

Dr Redfield told a congressional hearing that health care workers, first responders and others at high risk would get the vaccine first, perhaps in January or even late this year, but it was unlikely to be available more broadly before late spring or summer.

After Trump’s comments, CDC officials said that the director had thought he was answering a question about when vaccination of all Americans might be completed.

Dr Redfield also spoke emphatically of the importance of everyone wearing protective masks to stop the pandemic, which has killed nearly 200,000 Americans.

He floated the possibility that a vaccine might be 70% effective in inducing immunity, and said, “I might even go so far as to say that this face mask is more guaranteed to protect me against Covid than when I take a Covid vaccine.”

The president would have none of that from the CDC director.

“Vaccine is much more effective than the mask,” he declared.

‘Sometime in October’

As for vaccinating Americans, Trump said yesterday: “We think we can start sometime in October.”

One of his recently added advisers, Dr Scott Atlas, said as many as 700 million doses could be available by the end of March.

The president made the prediction even though the vaccine is still being tested in human subjects, and some health experts have said they believe a safe and highly effective vaccine is several months way, if not much longer.

CDC sent a planning document yesterday to US states, territories and some big cities.

Adding to logistical complications, vaccines likely will have to be given in two doses spaced weeks apart and will have to be refrigerated.

Dr Redfield said states are not ready to deal with the demand for such a distribution and some $6 billion (€5.1 billion) in new funding would be needed to get the nation prepared.

Unswayed, Trump said: “We’re ready to move, and I think it will be full distribution.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The vaccine would not be broadly available until the spring or summer 2021, Dr Redfield estimated.

Motivations 

He also rejected questions about whether the CDC’s timeline for states to be ready for a vaccine by 1 November was politically motivated.

“The worst thing that could happen is if we have a vaccine delivered and we’re still not ready to distribute,” Dr Redfield told Senate lawmakers.

“There was absolutely no political thinking about it.”

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said while campaigning that he trusts what scientists say about a potential vaccine — but not Trump.

Biden has said he would take a vaccine “tomorrow” if it were available but he would want to “see what the scientists said” first.

As for the planned vaccine campaign, Dr Redfield said his agency will be working with state health officials to implement the preparations in coming days.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie