Thursday 26 September, 2019
Whistleblower: White House officials 'locked down' transcript of call with Ukrainian leader

According to the intelligence community official, the transcript was loaded into a system that is used to store “especially sensitive” classified information.

By Michelle Hennessy Thursday 26 Sep 2019, 2:38 PM
Image: Sachs Ron/PA
Image: Sachs Ron/PA

A WHISTLEBLOWER WHO made a number of allegations about US President Donald Trump’s conduct claimed the White House intervened to “lock down” the transcript of a call with the Ukranian president.

A summary of the 25 July conversation was released yesterday and revealed Trump urged  Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate his 2020 rival Joe Biden.

It shows Trump stated US Attorney General Bill Barr and the president’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani would be in touch about probing the Ukraine-related activities of Biden and his son.

The whistleblower, an unidentified intelligence community official, contacted the two select committees on intelligence last month about the call.

They said they had been told by multiple White House officials that Trump used the call to “advance his personal interests”, including asking Zelensky to:

  • Initiate or continue an investigation into the activities of Joe Biden’s son;
  • Assist in purportedly uncovering that the allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 US elections originiated in Ukraine; and
  • Meet or speak with Giuliani and Barr on these issues. 

“The White House officials who told me this information were deeply disturbed by what had transpired in the phonecall,” the whistleblower wrote.

“They told me that there was already a discussion ongoing with White House lawyers about how to treat the call because of the likelihood, in the officials’ retelling, that they had witnessed the president abuse his office for personal gain.”

The official said that in the days that followed the phonecall they learned that senior White House officials had intervened to “lock down” all records of the phonecall.

White House officials told me they were “directed” by White House lawyers to remove the electronic transcript from the computer system in which such transcripts are typically stored for coordination, finalisation and distribution to Cabinet-level officials.

The transcript, according to the whistleblower, was instead loaded into a separate electronic system that is otherwise used to “store and handle classified information of an especially sensitive nature”.

“One White House official described this act as an abuse of this electronic system because the call did not contain anything remotely sensitive from a national security perspective.”

The whistleblower said they were concerned these actions “pose a risk to US national security and undermine the US government’s efforts to deter and counter foreign interference in US elections”.

