#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Wednesday 30 September 2020
Advertisement

'Proud boys, stand back and stand by': Trump refuses to condemn white supremacists during debate

The US President condemned Antifa and the left during the debate with Joe Biden.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 30 Sep 2020, 4:10 AM
9 minutes ago 315 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5218408

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump refused to explicitly condemn white supremacists and milita groups during the presidential debate in the early hours this morning. 

In a testy debate with Democratic nominee Joe Biden, Trump said “Proud Boys, stand back and stand by” when answering a question on the matter from moderator Chris Wallace.

Wallace put to him: “Are you willing tonight to condemn white supremacists and militia groups and say they need to stand down and not add to the violence in a number of these cities as we saw in Kenosha and as we’ve seen in Portland?”

Trump responded that he was “prepared to do that” but added that “almost everything I see is from the left wing not the right wing”.

“I’m willing to do anything. I want to see peace.”

When pressed further, Trump said: “What do you want to call them? Give me a name. Give me a name?”

Finally, he said: “Proud Boys — Stand back, and stand by, but I’ll tell you what, somebody’s got to do something about Antifa and the left because this is not right-wing problem… This is a left wing problem.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Biden interjected that Antifa was “an idea not an organisation”, but Trump dismissed him. The former vice president also claimed during the debate that the president was sowing racial division in America in recent months. This was also denied by Trump. 

The Proud Boys are a far-right group, who recently held a rally in Portland. The city in the western state of Oregon has been living through months of unrest sparked by the killing of unarmed black man George Floyd in Minneapolis.

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie