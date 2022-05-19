#Open journalism No news is bad news

Ex UK diplomat pins blame on Truss for Irish ‘turnips’ comments about Brexit

A no-deal Brexit would only affect a few Irish ‘farmers with turnips in the back of their trucks’, she allegedly said.

By Jamie McCarron Thursday 19 May 2022, 8:23 AM
UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss
Image: PA
Image: PA

UK FOREIGN SECRETARY Liz Truss has been accused of saying that the impact of a no-deal Brexit in Ireland would only “affect a few farmers with turnips in the back of their trucks”.

The claim comes from a Tweet by Alexandra Hall Hall, a former British ambassador to Georgia who was the lead Brexit envoy for the UK Government in Washington for several years.

Hall Hall alleged that Truss made the comments as part of a speech to a US audience in 2019.

Hall Hall had previously claimed to have heard a “senior British minister” make the comments about a no-deal Brexit, but on Wednesday she attributed the remarks to Truss, who was then trade secretary.

It is understood that those close to Truss have claimed not to recognise the comments.

Hall Hall later quit as a diplomat after more than three decades in 2019, citing concerns over the UK Government’s handling of Brexit and being forced to “peddle half-truths”.

She tweeted the claim about Truss as a reaction to a Tweet from the Foreign  Secretary which said the UK government’s “first priority is to uphold the Belfast Agreement”.

Hall Hall wrote in the Texas National Security Review journal last year that during her time as a diplomat in Washington, DC that Boris Johnson’s government damagingly played down the impact of Brexit on Northern Ireland’s peace process in statements intended for US audiences.

In an article Hall Hall wrote in the autumn of 2021, she referenced the “turnip” remarks without attributing them to anyone in particular.

She described it as a “low point” of her time in Washington when a UK official “openly and offensively” in front of a US audience dismissed the impact of a no-deal Brexit on Irish businesses.

Jamie McCarron
