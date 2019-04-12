Tsunami warning as 6.8 magnitude earthquake hits eastern Indonesia

Residents have been warned that considerable damage is possible in poorly built structures.

A STRONG EARTHQUAKE has rocked eastern Indonesia today, triggering a tsunami warning, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) has said.

The 6.8 magnitude quake struck at a relatively shallow depth of 17 kilometres off the coast of Sulawesi island, the USGS said. This is the island where a 7.5-magnitude quake-tsunami around the city of Palu killed more than 4,300 people last year.

Residents in the coastal communities of the Morowali district have fled their homes after the Indonesian geophysics agency’s tsunami warning.

There have been no immediate reports of casualties or damage but the USGS warned considerable damage is possible in poorly built structures.

Although the quake hit Sulawesi, on the other side of the island from disaster-hit Palu, residents there still felt the tremor.

“I ran straight outside after the earthquake – everything was swaying,” 29-year-old Palu resident Mahfuzah said.

Thousands in Palu were living in makeshift shelters six months after the late September disaster with at least 170,000 residents of the city and surrounding districts displaced.

Entire neighbourhoods are still in ruins, despite life returning to normal in other areas of the tsunami-struck city.

- With reporting from AFP.