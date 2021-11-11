TU Dublin working to identify space for changing rooms on new campus after complaints from students

TECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY DUBLIN HAS said it is working to identify space on the new Grangegorman campus for additional changing facilities after complaints that students in some courses had to change in corridors and common areas.

Students in the schools of Culinary Arts, Environmental Health and Hospitality and Tourism said they have nowhere to change when getting ready for classes in kitchens and have been forced to change in corridors, common areas and toilets.

“This is unsanitary for a kitchen environment and breaches regulations, violates students’ right to dignity and respect and for trans and non-binary students there is additional discomfort which is at odds with TU Dublin’s Gender Expression Policy which is launching this month,” the TU Dublin Students’ Union said.

The union said they, along with management of the School of Culinary Arts, had flagged the issue since before the summer.

“The lack of action from senior management and the finger pointing between departments is beyond disappointing and we are in disbelief that we are in the eighth week of term and students have been left in this disgraceful situation,” they said.

They said if a solution is not provided by 12 November further action with students will be taken.

In a statement to The Journal, the university said it was working to resolve the problem:

“TU Dublin is working to resolve a matter relating to students changing rooms and lockers in the Central Quad.

“New lockers will arrive in the coming weeks, and the university is also reviewing spaces to identify a suitable changing room in close proximity to the kitchens. We will also continue to engage with our students and their representatives – TU Dublin Students’ Union – on this matter.”