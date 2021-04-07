#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 7 April 2021
IT services remain disrupted at two colleges after ransomware attacks

Systems at TU Dublin’s Tallaght campus and the National College of Ireland were impacted by attacks in recent days.

By Orla Dwyer Wednesday 7 Apr 2021, 5:34 PM
18 minutes ago 3,440 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5403034
Image: Shutterstock/Ksrisanga
Image: Shutterstock/Ksrisanga

TWO THIRD-LEVEL institutions that experienced ransomware attacks have said there is no definite timeline for when IT services will fully resume. 

It was reported yesterday that Technological University Dublin said its Tallaght campus was the victim of a “significant” ransomware attack last week. 

The Tallaght campus’ entire on-site ICT systems were subject to an attack early on Thursday, and an investigation by technical experts and An Garda Síochána is now underway. 

The ICT systems or processes on TU Dublin’s city and Blanchardstown campuses are not thought to be affected by the breach. 

The National College of Ireland’s IT systems were also the victim of a ransomware attack on Saturday. 

The NCI said the college has suspended access to all IT systems while service providers work to restore services. 

“We apologise to all users for any inconvenience this may cause and reassure you we are working to restore services. At present we do not have a clear time frame for the full resumption of IT services,” the university said in a statement.

In a statement this afternoon, a spokesperson for TU Dublin said: “Students and staff continue to have secure remote access to our main ICT systems, including the virtual learning environment where classes and tutorials take place.

“With the support of external cybersecurity, technical and legal experts, the University is investigating the source and impact of this attack and is working to return access to onsite ICT systems for all based on our Tallaght campus as soon as possible.

“There is no definite timeline for when full onsite ICT services will resume on the Tallaght campus.”

- Additional reporting by Adam Daly.

Orla Dwyer
