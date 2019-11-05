CAB seize financial documents in Galway search

CAB officers carrying out the search in Tuam.

CAB officers carrying out the search in Tuam.

THE CRIMINAL ASSETS Bureau has seized a number of financial documents during an operation in Galway targeting gang crime.

CAB, with the supported of the regional Armed Support Unit, carried out a search in Tuam this morning.

The search was part of an investigation into a gang Gardaí believe is involved in the theft of cars and machinery across Ireland.

Along with financial documents, papers related to the purchase of vehicles and property were also seized.

A Revenue assessment of €500,000 was also served on an individual.