Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 5 November, 2019
CAB seize financial documents in Galway search

The search was carried out this morning in Tuam.

By Dominic McGrath Tuesday 5 Nov 2019, 11:21 AM
54 minutes ago 3,501 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4879279
CAB officers carrying out the search in Tuam.
Image: Garda Press Ofice
CAB officers carrying out the search in Tuam.
CAB officers carrying out the search in Tuam.
Image: Garda Press Ofice

THE CRIMINAL ASSETS Bureau has seized a number of financial documents during an operation in Galway targeting gang crime. 

CAB, with the supported of the regional Armed Support Unit, carried out a search in Tuam this morning. 

The search was part of an investigation into a gang Gardaí believe is involved in the theft of cars and machinery across Ireland. 

Along with financial documents, papers related to the purchase of vehicles and property were also seized. 

A Revenue assessment of €500,000 was also served on an individual. 

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

