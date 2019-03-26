This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Tuesday 26 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Religious order that ran Tuam says it was 'under supervision, direction and inspection' of Irish State

That’s according to a confidential letter to a government minister.

By Ken Foxe Tuesday 26 Mar 2019, 6:30 AM
1 hour ago 5,283 Views 24 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4559459
Image: Laura Hutton via RollingNews.ie
Image: Laura Hutton via RollingNews.ie

THE RELIGIOUS ORDER that ran the Tuam mother and baby home said the home was “under the supervision, direction, and inspection” of the Irish State in a confidential letter to a government minister.

It said that any infant deaths at the home were registered at the time and that both the Department of Health and Galway County Council must have been aware that burial arrangements would have to be made for the children.

The letter also said the Sisters of Bon Secours Ireland had not been given “full and open access” to records involving the home.

The correspondence gives a clear picture for the first time of the order’s views on the Tuam controversy saying that the home was “created and operated” by the Irish government with the involvement of both the Department of Health and Galway County Council.

In the letter, Country Leader Sister Marie Ryan also expressed surprise that Minister Katherine Zappone wanted to meet with them given a commission of investigation was underway.

She was responding to correspondence from Zappone who had asked the Sisters of Bon Secours Ireland to share costs with the State arising from the Tuam scandal.

That letter, sent on 24 July, has also been obtained by the transparency group Right to Know following an intervention from the Information Commissioner.

‘Operated by the Irish State’

In the letter from Sister Marie Ryan from 2 August, the order said that the Mother and Baby Home had been “created and operated by the Irish State”.

Sister Ryan wrote: “Given the passage of time, it certainly appears to us that the Home was not only under the stewardship of the Sisters at that time but under the supervision, direction, and inspection of the local authority Galway County Council and also the Department of Health.”

The order said that when the home had been closed in 1961 they had passed on all documentation to the local authority in Galway.

Sister Ryan wrote: “Unfortunately, to date we have not been provided with full and open access to those records which are now held by the Commission [of Investigation].”

They said work undertaken by their own social historian showed that Galway County Council had significant involvement in the House including payment for a doctor and a chaplain.

“It also appears that the Home was inspected by the Department of Health inspectors,” she said.

The letter also explained that “the deaths of the infants were registered at the time”.

Sister Ryan wrote: “It would seem to us that it would follow that Galway County Council, the Department of Health and the doctor employed by the local authority for the Home would have been fully aware of the fact of these deaths and no doubt then would have been aware that burial arrangements would have to be made for the remains.”

The order said that following Tuam’s closure, the property was taken into the possession of the local authority and the land developed for social housing.

They said they had looked for Galway County Council records from this time but they had been “denied to” them.

Sister Ryan wrote: “We would assume that, for the purpose of taking possession of the former Home and for its development as local authority housing, Galway County Council would have been aware in the late 1960s of the existence of graves at the site.

“Presumably this would have formed part of any assessment by them for the purpose of creating local authority housing on the site.”

They said if Minister Zappone wanted to “engage in dialogue” with the Sisters of Bon Secours Ireland, then they wanted clarification of whether this was also happening with Galway County Council and the Department of Health.

The order also said that when asked for a contribution towards the creation of a memorial garden by a local organisation, they had been happy to do so.

Sister Ryan wrote: “We are always interested in dialogue and we look forward to hearing from you regarding the queries we have raised above so that such dialogue then can be arranged.”

Katherine Zappone’s approach

In Katherine Zappone’s original approach to the Sisters of Bon Secours Ireland, she said the government was “committed to identifying the most appropriate option for dealing sensitively and respectfully with the human remains found at the site”.

Zappone said options being explored included memorialisation with no further excavation, a full excavation, exhumation of all remains and DNA analysis, ad reburial elsewhere.

She said that given the order’s involvement in the site from 1925 to 1961, it seemed “reasonable to seek discussions with the Order about sharing a proportion of these costs with the State”.

Zappone wrote: “Whichever option is agreed, it is clear that there will be cost implications arising over a number of years.”

In a second letter to the religious order, the Minister for Children said that the Commission of Investigation and its inquiries were independent of the Department.

She said she had no information on the interactions of the Bon Secours and the Commission and that her interest relates “exclusively to the future of the site and the remains interred therein”.

Zappone wrote: “As such I see this as separate and without prejudice to the ongoing investigations into the circumstances and responsibility for the disposal of human remains in this way.

“You may recall that in expressing its shock at the discovery of the infant remains, the Commission asked that the relevant parties take responsibility for the appropriate response to this discovery.”

She said all parties including the State and the order had a “shared moral and ethical responsibility” to “compassionately respond to this tragic situation”.

In a statement, Zappone’s department said they would not be making detailed comment while the commission of investigation was underway: “At this juncture it would not be appropriate to pre-empty the outcome of the independent Commission’s work on this or other matters.”

They said: “As indicated in the correspondence, Minister Zappone considers that all parties involved with the former institution have a responsibility to ensure appropriate action is taken to honour the memory and dignity of the children who died.

“The Minister’s request to the Sisters of Bon Secours related exclusively to the issue of financing such an appropriate course of action at the site of the former institution.”

No comment on the contents of the correspondence has been made by the religious order as yet.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ken Foxe

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (24)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'Embarrassing, stupid and sexist': German cycling ad criticised for featuring model in underwear
    90,645  110
    2
    		Man (40s) arrested after apartment complex and two cars set on fire in north Dublin
    89,606  27
    3
    		Coveney says Ireland 'will try to find a way' to bring Lisa Smith home
    66,693  154
    Fora
    1
    		Jobs platform Rezoomo has raised €550,000 as it gears up for a UK launch
    527  0
    2
    		Poll: Is the EU right to ignore America's call for a Huawei ban?
    249  0
    3
    		Pearse Lyons Distillery won approval for a gin and whiskey school in Dublin's Liberties
    47  0
    The42
    1
    		Further suspicion arises around boxing decisions during Rio Olympics
    53,601  20
    2
    		O'Gara ‘ready to sign’ with Les Bleus for World Cup — French report
    35,435  30
    3
    		Cardiff to claim €23 million Emiliano Sala transfer 'null and void' - report
    32,534  57
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Leo Varadkar dragged partner Matt to the Dancing With The Stars final and had the public's sympathy
    27,835  6
    2
    		So, it turns out Mel B and Geri Halliwell rode during Spice Mania... it's The Dredge
    10,181  3
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Monday
    6,087  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GARDAí
    'Put our family at peace': Parents of murdered Willie Maughan make appeal to find his killers
    'Put our family at peace': Parents of murdered Willie Maughan make appeal to find his killers
    Man (22) arrested over fatal shooting of fitness instructor John Gibson in Dublin
    Motorist arrested for driving 'erratically' and testing positive for cocaine and cannabis
    DUBLIN
    Man (40s) arrested after apartment complex and two cars set on fire in north Dublin
    Man (40s) arrested after apartment complex and two cars set on fire in north Dublin
    Everything we know about Ireland's new LGBTQ+ music festival Love Sensation
    Rock hits 0-9 as Dublin end tricky league campaign with six-point win in Cavan
    FAI
    Goal-shy Ireland facing another anxious Aviva night against Georgia
    Goal-shy Ireland facing another anxious Aviva night against Georgia
    John Delaney controversy threatens to overshadow crucial qualifier and more Ireland-Georgia talking points
    'Anyone going in there will have a huge shadow over them' - Niall Quinn rules out applying for FAI CEO job
    LEO VARADKAR
    Leo Varadkar dragged partner Matt to the Dancing With The Stars final and had the public's sympathy
    Leo Varadkar dragged partner Matt to the Dancing With The Stars final and had the public's sympathy
    Varadkar says Ireland rejoining Commonwealth is 'not something that's on the agenda'
    Any tax loopholes used by vulture funds won't be closed down until the autumn, says Taoiseach

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie