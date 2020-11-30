'It wasn't an F bomb, it was a B bomb': Tubridy says he didn't drop bolder word during Toy Show

RYAN TUBRIDY HAS claimed that he he did not drop ‘an F bomb’ during Friday’s Late Late Toy Show but instead used ‘a B bomb’.

The RTÉ host was referring to an incident during Friday’s show when a bottle of Fanta he was opening fizzed up all over him, prompting an expletive.

Speaking on his radio programme this morning, Tubridy said the expletive he used was the less bad of the two.

“The truth of the matter is, people thought it was an F bomb it wasn’t, strangely, it was a B bomb. You have to listen carefully, it probably rhymes with a word like ‘pollocks’ rather than anything else,” Tubridy said.

Whichever word it was that Tubridy used, the offending incident has been cut from RTÉ Player replay of the show.

Tubridy said this morning that his phone has “melted” from the number of people contacting about Friday’s Toy Show, with some people mentioning his verbal slip.

“I opened the bottle and it went everywhere I still don’t know, we love to have a tribunal of inquiry as to whether the bottle was shaken by somebody stirring it up behind the scenes, I don’t know, or maybe the bottle was just flung in,” he said this morning.

An appeal that was launched during Friday’s show to raise funds for children’s charities has raised more than €6.4 million, according to RTÉ.