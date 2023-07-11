Tubridy tells TDS he wants to 'get back on radio as soon as possible'

RYAN TUBRIDY WANTS to be back on radio with RTÉ “as soon as possible”, the presenter has told TDs today,

Tubridy claimed he has been “dragged into a mess not of my own making” during his defence for role in the pay scandal engulfing the broadcaster.

Detailing what he called “seven untruths” before the Public Accounts Committee today, Tubridy was asked if he wants to continue working with RTÉ given the scandal.

Tubridy taken aim at his employer by saying that “full transparency and disclosure” from RTÉ in recent weeks would have prevented the confusion about its presenter’s role in the controversy.

During today’s PAC hearing, Tubridy told Fine Gael’s Colm Burke: “I don’t have any doubt, I want to get back to work on the radio as soon as possible”.

He added: “I want to get back to my team and to the listeners.”

Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy said she found it “strange” that Tubridy wants to go back to work with RTÉ “given all of the issues that you’ve documented in your booklet and the opening statement”.

“You obviously feel RTÉ has badly damaged you,” says Murphy.

Tubridy replied that it is the past three weeks that have been damaging but that it was “not necessarily RTÉ as an institution” that had been harmed.

However, he acknowledged “beef” with some at RTÉ but says he wants to get back to work.

“I understand that the amount of money we are talking about is eye-watering, I’m not a fool, I understand that.

“But I haven’t changed as a person over those years,” said Tubridy.

He added that the only thing he has for his colleagues who have been watching on is “respect”.

The much-anticipated hearings come after almost three weeks of revelations at the public service broadcaster, which began after it emerged that RTÉ paid Tubridy over €345,000 more than it officially declared between 2017 and 2022.

The former Late Late Show host has been off air since the controversy began, and has only issued two statements – both in the opening days of the scandal in late June.