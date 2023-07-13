Tubridy's agent sent invoice this week but RTÉ boss says they need to decide what to pay him

NEW RTÉ DIRECTOR general Kevin Bakhurst told the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that RTÉ has received an invoice for payment from Ryan Tubridy’s agent Noel Kelly.

Tubridy has been off-air since the payments scandal broke on 22 June.

Asked if any salary was currently being paid to Tubridy, Bakhurst said: “As of this week, no. Because we need to agree what the level of that is.

“As I understand it, the latest invoice came in this week and my advice is we need to decide exactly what we’re paying him because he’s not doing his past duties any more, so that’s currently a process going on.”

Asked what salary Tubridy is being paid, Bakhurst said: “We’ll have to continue discussions with Mr Tubridy’s agent about that because clearly he’s not doing his TV programme any more.

“He should be available for radio so we have not settled on exactly what he should be being paid at the moment but we’ll be paying the appropriate amount once we’ve confirmed.”

He said there will be a “fair process” around a decision on Tubridy’s future at the broadcaster.

Bakhurst said that he needs to be fair do and what is right for RTÉ in whatever decision is reached.

Tubridy told the PAC that he was still being paid by RTÉ.

The presenter told the committee if the Renault events that were part of his understanding of the tripartite deal do not go ahead, he would be open to returning the money.

Sinn Féin’s John Brady said today that Tubridy was paid for services in advance and services which have not been provided.

Bakhurst said today that they have not asked Tubridy to give back €150,000.

“There’s two things here for me: there’s a legal agreement and RTÉ has a liability.

“Then, I think there’s a moral question about what’s the right thing to do and I think when we do come to have any discussions with Mr Tubridy going forward – I welcomed his offer the other day and we’ll wait and see what he does about it,” he said.