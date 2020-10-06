The Remote: Big week for the Irish as Twink, Colm Meaney and Stephen Kenny are all on the box

THE REMOTE IS our weekly look at the upcoming TV listings. What With Everything, people are at home a bit more than usual these days so we’ve got you covered whether you want a solo TV night or one for all the family.

We’ll focus mainly on free-to-air TV and freely available streaming services – with the occasional recommendation from subscription services too.

Something you may have missed

Viviana Verveen and her two children Rose (10) and Rex (8) Source: RTÉ

Last night, RTÉ broadcast an eye-opening documentary about the reopening of Irish schools.

Schools were shut on 13 March this year and remained closed for almost six months. Their reopening was seen as a crucial moment in how this country handles Covid-19.

A Big Week in September tells the stories of teachers, parents and students from across the country as the school gates opened once more.

When’s it on? Streaming now on the RTÉ Player.

Something wholesome

David Walliams and Alesha Dixon on BGT. Source: Virgin Media

Some programmes were forced to make some big changes to get made this year. One of these was Britain’s Got Talent, which went ahead without the usual studio audience.

The show must go on, as they say, and BGT has now reached the end of its 14th series. The winner of Saturday’s final will get over €275,000 and a spot at this year’s Royal Variety Performance.

When’s it on? Saturday, 10pm on Virgin Media One.

Something to take you to faraway places

Quite possibly the most influential naturalist on the planet, David Attenborough brings A Life on Our Planet to Netflix and incorporates the challenges facing the planet today.

The British broadcaster recounts his life, the evolutionary history of life on Earth, and speaks about what humans can do to preserve the natural world.

When’s it on? Streaming now on Netflix

Something sporty

Republic of Ireland football manager Stephen Kenny. Source: PA Images

This is a huge week for Irish football, with the men’s team travelling to Slovakia for the first two of two potential games that could qualify the team for the European Championships next summer.

Victory in Thursday’s one-legged play-off away to Slovakia wouldn’t guarantee Ireland a spot at the delayed Euros, but would instead send them through to next month’s play-off final against either Bosnia or Northern Ireland. The winner of that game goes to the Euros.

When’s it on? Thursday at 7pm on RTÉ 2 (Kick-off is 7.45pm)

Something through the keyhole

TV presenter Lucy Kennedy with Twink. Source: Virgin Media

First broadcast in 2008, Lucy Kennedy’s show in which she hangs out with Irish celebs to see what their lives are like is straight from the Louis Theroux playbook.

First made for RTÉ, the show has become a staple of the TV3/Virgin Media schedule and is into its fifth season on the intendent broadcaster. Episode three of Lodging with Lucy sees Adéle King (AKA Twink) moving into Lucy’s guesthouse with her dogs in tow.

When’s it on? Next Monday at 9pm on Virgin Media One. Also on the Virgin Media Player.

Something familiar

RED ALERT, RED ALERT! Here is your public service announcement that The Snapper is on this week.

No explanation is needed for the classic Roddy Doyle feature that is now 27 years old.

When’s it on? Saturday at 10.25 pm on RTÉ One.