Teachers’ Union of Ireland to hold industrial action ballot in September if pay not improved

THE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE of the Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) today confirmed that its members will be balloted in September on either an improved pay deal or on a co-ordinated campaign of industrial action.

The Union, which represents 20,500 members, has urged Government to return to the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) with an improved proposal that addresses the current cost-of-living crisis.

Members of TUI generally work in post-primary schools, adult education colleges, institutes of technology, and technological universities

Possible industrial action would be co-ordinated with other public sector unions if a deal is not forthcoming.

The Union added that the current pay dispute is worse for those appointed after 2011 who are on a lower payscale than those who have been in the profession for longer.

Speaking today, TUI President Liz Farrell said:

“All over the country, public sector workers are struggling to meet financial commitments and the situation is continuously worsening.”

“Inflation has spiralled in the months since the review clause of the current public service pay deal was triggered, so any proposed pay increases must appropriately address the resulting severe cost-of-living crisis that is having such a detrimental effect on society.”

“What has been offered to date by Government is simply inadequate and their failure to further engage has been extremely frustrating. An improved offer is essential to avoid the inevitability of industrial unrest.”

She pointed to the post-2011 wage gap as one of the main sources of a teacher recruitment and retention crisis in schools.

A survey of TUI’s membership earlier this year showed that 65% of teachers appointed after 2011 “did not get a contract of full hours upon initial appointment”.

“This means that for several years, they only earn a fraction of a full salary.”

“Teachers must be provided with secure jobs of full hours and the remaining elements of pay discrimination must be resolved as a matter of urgency.”