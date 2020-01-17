This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Left with no choice': Teachers' Union of Ireland to strike next month over 'pay discrimination'

The dispute centres around the big pay differences in the early years of employment between those hired before and after 2011.

By Adam Daly Friday 17 Jan 2020, 1:12 PM
16 minutes ago 1,745 Views 17 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4969302
Image: TUI/Facebook
Image: TUI/Facebook

POST PRIMARY TEACHERS have decided to take industrial action next month over the ‘failure to eliminate pay discrimination’. 

The Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI), which represents some 19,000 members in second-level schools, colleges of further and adult education, institutes of technology and universities, will strike on Tuesday 4 February. 

The dispute centres around the big pay differences in the early years of employment between those hired before and after 2011.

In October, TUI members voted by a margin of 92% to engage in a campaign of industrial action on this issue. The Union announced in November that it would take strike action in February unless the matter was resolved in the meantime. 

The Union stated that while its campaign has resulted in progress, new secondary school teachers earn 10% less in the first 10 years of their career than they would have before the recession-era cutbacks were implemented.

The union’s president Seamus Lahart said every avenue has been exhausted to resolve the issue and that TUI members have been left with “no choice but to take strike action over the ongoing scandal of pay discrimination”. 

Regrettably, the commitment made by Minister McHugh last April that the issue of pay inequality would finally be addressed has not been honoured. The approach of the Minister and his Government since then has been to completely ignore the issue in the hope that it would somehow disappear.

“As our overwhelming mandate for industrial action shows, this short-sighted approach has only served to strengthen the resolve of our members,” he said. 
Lahart warned the campaign will continue until “pay discrimination has been eliminated”. 

