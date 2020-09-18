#Open journalism No news is bad news

Golf group says it 'adhered to guidelines' after 20 members test positive following Tullamore trip

A member of the group had Covid-19 and died suddenly from an unrelated illness.

By Sean Murray Friday 18 Sep 2020, 4:06 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Mikael Damkier
Image: Shutterstock/Mikael Damkier

A GROUP OF golfers have said they adhered at all times to public health guidelines, after it emerged that up to 20 of its members subsequently tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement to RTÉ’s Liveline programme, they said a member of the group died “suddenly and unexpectedly” at the hotel they were staying in in Tullamore.

“A subsequent medical examination discovered that our dear friend had Covid but this was unrelated to her death,” the Entertainers Golf Society said.

“When we were informed, we all immediately self isolated and gave full information to the HSE about where we had visited including the name of the restaurant and pub.”

Earlier, a local GP told RTÉ’s Today with Claire Byrne that he was surprised to see “so many people travelling as a group of golfers”. 

Dr Declan Scanlon said his practice was experiencing a “significant number of calls” over the incident, but said local health services were working to be “on top of” the outbreak and would take the appropriate action.

On the same programme, Laois-Offaly TD Barry Cowen said all venues where the people had been in contact with others had been notified, and that it was very important that people take effort to reduce their contacts in the coming days and weeks. 

“What has happened has happened… I know people can be fed up and lethargic but they have to take responsibility,” he said. 

A spokesperson for the Entertainers Golf Society told Liveline that the group had been travelling to Tullamore for the last 16 years “annually for a few days of rest, relaxation and golf”.

“This year, obviously because of the restrictions involving Covid-19, we all travelled separately, maintained social distance and took all precautions as indicated by the hotel, the two golf clubs some of our group visited and the pub and restaurant that we visited as a group,” the spokesperson. 

Unfortunately and tragically, one of our beloved friends died suddenly and unexpectedly at the hotel. 

“A subsequent medical examination discovered that our dear friend had Covid but this was unrelated to her death. When we were informed, we all immediately self isolated and gave full information to the HSE about where we had visited including the name of the restaurant and pub.  

We have been tested by the HSE and up to 20 of our group, unfortunately, tested positive for this awful illness. We want to assure Liveline listeners that we adhered at all times to the HSE guidelines on Covid-19.

