Friday 29 September 2023
Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes File photo
# Co Offaly
Woman dies in 'violent incident' in Tullamore as gardaí urge people not to share footage of attack
The incident happened at a residential property in a rural area outside of Tullamore this afternoon.
8 minutes ago

A WOMAN HAS died and a teenager has been arrested following a “violent” incident in Co Offaly this afternoon. 

The incident happened at a residential property in a rural area outside of Tullamore.

In a statement this afternoon, gardaí described the incident as “violent”. 

The Journal understands that a woman has died in the incident but no further details have officially been released by gardaí. 

An Garda Síochána said they are aware that images from this incident are circulating on social media and messaging apps and appealed to “any person who receives these images not to share the content”.

With reporting by Niall O’Connor

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
